Construction of Kanama-Valingu highway suspended by Environmental Board

The Kanama-Valingu stretch of Tallinn ring road. Source: ERR
Construction of a four-lane highway in Harju County has stopped after the Environmental Board unexpectedly suspended forestry work necessary to build the road due to nesting birds, newspaper Postimees reported on Thursday.

TREV-2 and its subcontractor, who were building the 4.6-kilometer-long Kanama-Valingu stretch of the Tallinn ring road, were suddenly ordered to stop work on June 15 based on a precedent-setting decision that saw deforestation work on 10 forest sites suspended.

Olav Avarsalu, deputy director general of the Environmental Board, told  Postimees that the case is similar to logging bans established in private forests which came about after complaints were made by citizens. Environmental Board inspectors then visited the site, identified birds were nesting and issued a ruling to stop the deforestation work.

Janar Tükk, the head of the Northern Road Administration of the Transport Board, said they did not see the situation coming.

Editor: Helen Wright

