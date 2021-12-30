Four-lane highway section to be developed between Pärnu and Uulu

The Transport Administration has announced a public procurement for the development of a four-lane highway section between Pärnu and Uulu. The estimated cost of the procurement is €38.4 million and construction is set to begin in May.

"This is one of the biggest investments into highway infrastructure in the coming years," said Hannes Vaidla, head of the Transport Administration's western infrastructure construction and maintenance department.

Data from a recent traffic study shows that the projected traffic volume of the section is more than 15,000 vehicles a day with heavy vehicles making up 20 percent.

There are two multi-level intersections designed for the Pärnu-Uulu section alongside several pedestrian crossings and animal crossings. The design was drawn up by Skepast&Puhkim OÜ.

The estimated cost of the state procurement is €38.4 million. The construction works are set to begin in May with a deadline of 30 months. The project is funded with resources from the European Cohesion Fund.

--

