Companies facing difficult decisions due to restrictions

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Apollo Movie Theater. Source: Press materials
News

New public event occupancy requirements will come into force on Monday. This means that companies are faced with a decision on whether to check for a coronavirus certificate, or allow up to 50 visitors only.

The restrictions that will come into force on Monday have put many authorities in a difficult situation, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Thursday.

Sports clubs MyFitness in Rävala, Ülemiste City and the Rocca al Mare club say they will check for infection safety, while up to 50 people can enter the others.

"Our goal is not to discriminate against anyone but to allow all our members to train. And that is the only way that is possible under the current government regulation," Tiina Otsa, CEO of MyFitness Estonia, said.

At least initially, the Vapiano restaurant chain will also be subject to the 50-guest limit.

Erki Aamer, CEO of Apollo Group restaurants said that the number of people is counted using visitor cards, while in locations where there are no cards, visitors are counted by the wait staff. Some restaurants will accommodate only 50 covers in any case.

"When vaccination progresses again and more and more of our target group has been vaccinated, we will definitely monitor it all the time and make decisions accordingly, whether we will continue with the 50-person limit or start checking the certificates," Aamer explained.

Both Aamer and Otsa say they find the restriction a little unfair.

"Looking at Vapiano, when we have 50 people here, it will look quite sparse. But at the same time, some smaller basement bars can continue with 50 people, where there is definitely not so much space per person. I think it is punishing bigger businesses," Aamer said,

"We, cinemas, other similar institutions have to implement restrictions. At the same time, a lot of institutions do not have to implement them, such as shops, stores," Otsa noted.

He said that who could do the quick tests on site at the clubs is also unclear. According to the Health Board (Terviseamet), tests can only be performed by health care providers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:17

Companies facing difficult decisions due to restrictions

09:43

Statistics: Domestic tourism grows in June, foreign tourism still scanty

09:12

Tarmo Soomere: I am a scientist first and foremost

08:42

Several fire crews engage in tackling Pärnu forest fire

05.08

Government issues restrictions exemptions for church services, youth sport

05.08

Gallery: Johannes Erm best of Estonia's Tokyo decathletes, not in medals Updated

05.08

Yle: Woman killed in Turku e-scooter accident

05.08

Scientists to begin with monitoring study of coronavirus again

05.08

US Investment fund Apollo to acquire majority stake in wood pellet firm

05.08

Narva theater takes down 'Mein Kampf' play poster

05.08

Jaani: Use of force allowed when defending Estonian border

05.08

Oil shale mined volume falls 24 percent between 2018 and 2019

05.08

New car sales practically back to pre-pandemic volumes

05.08

James Rock and Robert Kiisler: Austerity to deliver elections to EKRE

05.08

Government could expand certificate checks and mask obligation

05.08

Government approves law making use of civilian resources in crisis easier

05.08

Education minister: No remote learning in schools for next academic year

05.08

Viaducts in Kohila the next objects in Rail Baltic development

05.08

Nearly 75 percent of education workers have had at least one vaccine dose

05.08

AK in Japan: President notes common worldview on e-governance, democracy

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: