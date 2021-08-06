Companies facing difficult decisions due to restrictions

New public event occupancy requirements will come into force on Monday. This means that companies are faced with a decision on whether to check for a coronavirus certificate, or allow up to 50 visitors only.

The restrictions that will come into force on Monday have put many authorities in a difficult situation, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Thursday.

Sports clubs MyFitness in Rävala, Ülemiste City and the Rocca al Mare club say they will check for infection safety, while up to 50 people can enter the others.

"Our goal is not to discriminate against anyone but to allow all our members to train. And that is the only way that is possible under the current government regulation," Tiina Otsa, CEO of MyFitness Estonia, said.

At least initially, the Vapiano restaurant chain will also be subject to the 50-guest limit.

Erki Aamer, CEO of Apollo Group restaurants said that the number of people is counted using visitor cards, while in locations where there are no cards, visitors are counted by the wait staff. Some restaurants will accommodate only 50 covers in any case.

"When vaccination progresses again and more and more of our target group has been vaccinated, we will definitely monitor it all the time and make decisions accordingly, whether we will continue with the 50-person limit or start checking the certificates," Aamer explained.

Both Aamer and Otsa say they find the restriction a little unfair.

"Looking at Vapiano, when we have 50 people here, it will look quite sparse. But at the same time, some smaller basement bars can continue with 50 people, where there is definitely not so much space per person. I think it is punishing bigger businesses," Aamer said,

"We, cinemas, other similar institutions have to implement restrictions. At the same time, a lot of institutions do not have to implement them, such as shops, stores," Otsa noted.

He said that who could do the quick tests on site at the clubs is also unclear. According to the Health Board (Terviseamet), tests can only be performed by health care providers.

