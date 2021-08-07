Daily: Power outage costs rock-opera organizers €100,000

A power outage at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds halted a performance of rock-opera "Johnny" on Friday. Organizers said the damages amount to €100,000.

Head producer of "Johnny" told daily Tartu Postimees (link in Estonian) that the power outage caused severe damage to lighting and sound equipment and that initial assessments had the damages at €100,000.

Truman added that the organizing team is still discussing the incident with lawyers, but is likely to file a claim to grid distributor Elektrilevi for the damages.

"We are very grateful for our audience, who endured the outage and finished watching the performance," the producer said, adding that he understands people who left the performance as the organizers had no information on when power would return.

Kalle Orro, the head specialist of Elektrilevi's eastern region, explained that the outage stemmed from cable failure, which left 171 clients in the area without power from 9.49 p.m. to 10.39 p.m. on Thursday. Elektrilevi spokesperson Ivar Jurtšenko said the company will conduct an internal investigation to find out if the company is liable for the damages.

--

