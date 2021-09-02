Kallas: Overview shows most people adhere to COVID-19 control measures

An overview by the Police and Border Guard Board shows that most people comply with the COVID-19 control measures that entered into force a week ago, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has said.

Kallas said at a government press briefing on Thursday that coronavirus infection continues to rise, especially among young people. That is why a week ago, new control measures came into force to keep the virus under control.

She said the government will get an overview of the police analysis on Thursday afternoon, but preliminary data show that 80-85 percent of the people checked adhere to the measures and many institutions and companies have implemented the control measures properly.

"All people who have recovered from the virus should receive a single dose of the vaccine in order to be vaccinated. There are more than 80,000 such people in Estonia, and since the peak of illness was in February and March and the certificate of recovery is valid for six months, they now have to start getting vaccinated," Kallas said.

Police have checked indoor spaces on more than 4,000 occasions

Police in Estonia have checked compliance with the masking requirement in public indoor spaces on more than 4,000 occasions so far.

Tago Trei, head of the emergency response headquarters at the Police and Border Guard Board, said that police have performed over 4,000 checks of adherence to the requirement to wear a mask since the new restrictions entered into force.

These included 2,000 checks in public transport, 1,100 checks in shops and 100 at entertainment venues and places of worship.

Police have talked to more than 4,000 people who were not wearing a mask. Trei noted that an estimated 80-85 percent of people wear a mask where that is required.

Police are also checking how event organizers and entertainment venues check patrons' coronavirus safety certificates. According to Trei, there are different ways in which providers check for the existence of a certificate. Some check both the person's identity and the certificate, others only check the certificate and some do not check at all.

Besides, the police have identified 16 people who did not comply with the requirement of self-isolation and 21 people who breached the quarantine requirement. These include both COVID-19-positive people and close contacts.

