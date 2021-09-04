Gallery: Lennart Meri Conference 2021 Day One

14th Lennart Meri Conference day one.
Day one of the three-day 14th annual Lennart Meri conference on foreign, security and defense issues saw presentations from President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, Russian activist and Editor-in-Chief of The Insider Roman Dobrokhotov, and Christo Grozev, Bulgarian investigative journalist with Bellingcat, also appeared on Friday.

No fewer than three current, former and future Estonian presidents were in attendance at the conference named after one of their predecessors – Toomas Hendrik Ilves, president 2006-2016, and Alar Karis, president-elect and taking office in October, joined Kersti Kaljlaid at the event.

This year's conference is being held at the Tallinn Hilton Park hotel on an invitation-only basis; readers can catch up with some of the events at the conference which are being live-streamed, and saved for future reference, here.

The theme this year''s conference comes from the Roman poet, Horace: Nam tua res agitur, paries cum proximus ardet ("You too are in danger, when your neighbor's house is on fire"), words which, organizers say, reflect the importance of keeping abreast of developments with Estonia's neighbors, near and far.

The conference is organized in conjunction with think-tank the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS).

