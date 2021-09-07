Nord Pool electricity price for Estonia reaches all-time record Wednesday

The price of electricity in Nord Pool (NP) bidding area Estonia for Wednesday rose by almost 2.7 percent, to €127.17 per megawatt-hour – and all-time record.

The previous record price in the Estonian price area of the electricity exchange dates back to July 20, 2014, when the average price for the day was €124.77 per MWh, BNS reports.

Latvia and Lithuania have seen exactly the same NP price for Wednesday, at €127.17, while for Finland the price is €62.20, and across the entire NP bidding area, the price stands at €73.74 for Wednesday.

Nord Pool AS is a European power exchange owned by Euronext and the continental Nordic and Baltic countries' Transmission system operators.

It also operates in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg, France and the U.K.

--

