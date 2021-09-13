Electricity price hits new all-time record on Monday

The exchange price for electricity in the Nord Pool Eesti price range went up 26.7 percent compared to Sunday's price and hit €134.99, which is an all-time record.

The previous record happened last Wednesday with the average price being €127.17 per MWh. Compared to Wednesday, the price of electricity went up by 6.1 percent.

The previous record before that took place on July 20 2014, when the average daily price of electricity reached €124.77 per MWh.

Eesti Energia board member Einar Kisel told ERR last week that there are no expectations for electricity prices to fall anytime soon.

