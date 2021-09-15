VKG: Price increase of CO2 quota has come in six months instead of decade

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) board chairman Ahti Asmann. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Energy firm Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) board chairman Ahti Asmann criticized politicians for not being decisive in their quest for climate neutrality and their incompetent decisions, which have led to high electricity prices.

Asmann spoke to ERR's web show "Otse uudistemajast" and said that while politicians are aiming for a green revolution, they have not established any clear goals and directions. He said there needs to be a greater goal about how to come out on top in the situation.

"Let's see what Europe will say and then we will proceed," he characterized the thought process of the average Estonian politician.

Asmann said Estonian electricity consumers must pay hundreds of millions of euros more per year at the current prices than before. "There is also the question of who this money goes to. It goes to producers. If these producers are in Estonia, great, the money stays in Estonia. But Estonia has become a country, which imports energy and now this money is moving out of the country."

A large part of the electricity price is made up by the carbon dioxide quota, but the estimated ten-year price increase has come in six months. "The European Commission set a goal that the price of CO2 should be €52 per ton by 2030," Asmann said and added that the price has increased from €25 to €60 in the past six months.

Therefore, the VKG board chair said the quota should be replaced with a carbon tax, in which case the price would be controlled and costs for companies would be predictable and understandable.

He said more than half of the price for electricity consumption for consumers now is made up of paying the carbon dioxide quota. The price of that quota depends on political decisions and not market demands, however, according to Asmann. This has brought a significant and unpredictable increase in electricity prices.

From an entrepreneurial perspective, he considers the situation unfit for investment, because it is not possible to plan ahead for the costs and revenue, which comes with each investment.

Asmann also noted that much is made of the green revolution, but it is not noted that it means many different things for different people. "Someone says the green revolution is if I drink from a bamboo straw instead of a plastic straw, the green revolution for others means I do not drink from a straw, at all, but rather from a glass."

The VKG board chair said a new framework law should be completed, which would state goals, stages and also who and when the green revolution affects. The energy firm made a proposal for the framework law to the government last Monday.

Currently, Asmann said the company has turned its attention to carbon-free energy production, which only affects Ida-Viru County and the industries there. At the same time, he admits that the situation is not viewed as a whole nationally and sectors, such as transport, agriculture and forestry - where carbon emissions are also high, but there are no goals to limit it - are left without attention.

Asmann said there is much talk of using hydrogen as an energy source in transport, but not enough is said about how the sector could get there. He said goals should not be impersonal, but specific modes of transportation should be pointed to and assessed if it is possible to transition to hydrogen.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

Outbreaks most common in care homes, schools, kindergartens and workplaces

16:55

Estonia 'borrows' 10,000 Janssen coronavirus vaccine doses from Spain

16:20

Tallinn mayor: Red cycle lanes highlight changing urban space

15:43

VKG: Price increase of CO2 quota has come in six months instead of decade

15:17

New objects of cultural importance are in various stages of completion

15:04

Kaspar Oja: Women's salaries have been growing faster than men's

14:49

Supreme court dismisses EKRE MP's presidential election complaint

14:21

PPA orchestra to continue as Tallinn Police Orchestra

13:56

Health minister: Mask rule may be lifted for vaccinated people

13:28

European Jazz Conference starts in Telliskivi Creative City

13:16

Increased demand behind ride hailing app's taxis' higher prices

13:01

Hurdler nearly sets Estonian record in Zagreb competition

12:40

Ministers expect education, culture and internal security to get pay raises

12:09

Ratings: Support for Reform Party stays on downward trend

11:38

Elering: Increasingly wealthy Estonians can handle electricity prices

11:05

Gallery: SAPTK brings covid restrictions complaint to court

10:33

Health Board: 165 hospitalized patients, 525 new covid cases, two deaths

10:19

Doctors prepared for uptick in seasonal viruses this winter

09:49

Island municipality mayors have different views on dropping restrictions

09:22

ERM and Raadi Airfield may be placed under heritage protection next year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

14.09

1.01 percent of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have caught covid

14.09

Margus Kurm considers MS Estonia wreck abandoned property

13.09

Number of foreign workers in Estonia at 28,000

10:33

Health Board: 165 hospitalized patients, 525 new covid cases, two deaths

14.09

Health Board: 171 hospitalized patients, 473 new covid cases

11:38

Elering: Increasingly wealthy Estonians can handle electricity prices

14.09

Tartu's third coronavirus wave started earlier than previously thought

13:56

Health minister: Mask rule may be lifted for vaccinated people

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: