Statistics: Electricity production from renewable sources increasing

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Electricity pylon. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

In 2020, power plants produced 5,516 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity, which is three quarters of the production the year prior, data from Statistics Estonia shows. The volume of electricity produced from oil shale decreased by a half.

Helle Truuts, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, said electricity production from renewable energy sources continued to grow last year. "Electricity production from wood fuel grew by 13 percent in a year, accounting for a fourth of total electricity production. Wind energy production amounted to 843 GWh, which is 23 percent more than the year before, and the production of hydro energy increased more than twofold compared to 2019," Truuts said.

Electricity produced from oil shale accounted for 40 percent of the total electricity production. Heat generation in power plants totaled 4,518 GWh, 5 percent less than the previous year.

Electricity and heat energy are produced more and more in cogeneration plants. As a result, electricity production decreased by nearly 7 percent year on year. At the same time, the share of electricity produced in the cogeneration process grew to nearly 26 percent of the total production.

Electricity production by source of energy, 2020. Autor/allikas: Statistics Estonia

For more info on energy data, see Statistics Estonia's webpage. The full statistical database is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

LATEST NEWS

16:10

Estonian national volleyball team loses to Germany in three games

15:42

Defense forces ready to build additional border barriers if needed

15:13

Most parties not campaigning on nationality at Tallinn local elections

14:46

Reform may expel Narva mayor from party

14:20

Gallery: Estonian National Opera introduces new season with fair

14:08

Health Board boss resigns Updated

13:45

Statistics: Electricity production from renewable sources increasing

13:25

Health Board's insurer accuses board of intentional breach of contract

13:07

Disclosure to perform in Estonia in 2022

12:40

Film Directors guild: Austerity plan will lead to end of Estonian film

12:11

Agency of Medicines reported faults in Health Board's storage in April

11:50

State to increase electricity market competition with distribution reform

11:22

Schools hoping to conduct whole year without distance learning

10:30

Health Board: 147 hospitalized patients, 212 new coronavirus cases

10:24

Feature: What topics should the next president of Estonia deal with?

09:46

Tallinn deputy mayor on red cycle lanes: It is the world's best practice

09:19

Video: Violin virtuoso Ingmar Erik Kiviloo performs 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

08:53

Largest second pillar payout was over €440,000

08:24

Estonia loses to Northern Ireland in friendly

05.09

President visits US Navy destroyer in port in Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: