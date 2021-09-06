Statistics: Electricity production from renewable sources increasing

In 2020, power plants produced 5,516 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity, which is three quarters of the production the year prior, data from Statistics Estonia shows. The volume of electricity produced from oil shale decreased by a half.

Helle Truuts, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, said electricity production from renewable energy sources continued to grow last year. "Electricity production from wood fuel grew by 13 percent in a year, accounting for a fourth of total electricity production. Wind energy production amounted to 843 GWh, which is 23 percent more than the year before, and the production of hydro energy increased more than twofold compared to 2019," Truuts said.

Electricity produced from oil shale accounted for 40 percent of the total electricity production. Heat generation in power plants totaled 4,518 GWh, 5 percent less than the previous year.

Electricity and heat energy are produced more and more in cogeneration plants. As a result, electricity production decreased by nearly 7 percent year on year. At the same time, the share of electricity produced in the cogeneration process grew to nearly 26 percent of the total production.

Electricity production by source of energy, 2020. Autor/allikas: Statistics Estonia

For more info on energy data, see Statistics Estonia's webpage. The full statistical database is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!