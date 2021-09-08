Mobility Month takes place in Tallinn throughout September

A cyclist riding through Tallinn's Tammsaare Park. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Mobility week will take place throughout September in Tallinn to promote green and sustainable ways of traveling.

A series of events will take place during the month.

September 8-29: Excursions and workshops to the study gardens of Tallinn kindergartens take place, in order to exchange nature education and outdoor learning practices.

September 10-12: Tallinn Marathon takes place. A virtual run is also taking place that can be completed between September 1-30.

September 16-23: Free outdoor training will be organized in eight community gardens, which is a good opportunity to stimulate one's health as well as visit Tallinn's community gardens.

From September 16 to 22, European Mobility Week will also be which has the theme "Move Sustainably. Stay Healthy".

The capital city has set itself the goal of carrying out a green transition in all areas to create a green city with a better environment and urban space. Tallinn is also one of the four finalists of the 2023 European Green Capital Competition.

"We invite people to maintain their physical and mental health and at the same time discover their hometown. We want to encourage residents to commute more on foot, by bicycle and by public transport, all of which are environmentally friendly modes of transport," said Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf (Center).

The development of urban space is one of the key issues in Tallinn at the upcoming local and city council elections in October with several parties, including the current Center Party government, making it a core election promise.

The Mobility Month events program of can be found at www.tallinn.ee/est/keskkond/liikumiskuu

Editor: Helen Wright

