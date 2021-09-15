Doctors prepared for uptick in seasonal viruses this winter

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A runny nose. Source: Karin Koppel
News

Even though the coronavirus is still spreading in nurseries and schools, more children with other viruses are being admitted to Tallinn Children's Hospital. Experts say that the new school year may bring an uptick in viruses.

Last year, significantly fewer children were diagnosed with seasonal viruses, such as flu, compared to previous years. But now the school year has started again, viruses are spreading, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday.

"We can't compare it with last year when everybody was wearing masks, keeping their distance, washing their hands, didn't go to school or work when sick. The current situation is similar to 2019, the year before covid. And the children who come to the hospital are suffering from several viruses at the same time," the head of the pediatric clinic of the Tallinn Children's Hospital Reet Raukas told AK.

Family doctor Le Vallikivi said: "Usually, a pre-school child is sick 8-12 times a year and we are seeing it at the moment - the coughs, runny noses, fevers, it's all there."

Vallikivi said parents often turn to the doctor when children have symptoms and they can be tested for coronavirus. However, she said the virus is rare among youngsters.

As there were fewer viruses last year, immunity may have decreased, virologist Professor Irja Lutsar said.

"We were not in contact with several viruses last year so immunity against these viruses has somewhat decreased. Our immune system needs fixing," she said.

Lutsar said it's difficult to say whether the viruses will start spreading widely in society.

"Experts are afraid of all that and maybe the season will be more difficult regarding other viruses. We can't predict that and we also canot predict the course of the coronavirus, but we have to be ready for something like this," Lutsar said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:33

Health Board: 165 hospitalized patients, 525 new covid cases, two deaths

10:19

Doctors prepared for uptick in seasonal viruses this winter

09:49

Island municipality mayors have different views on dropping restrictions

09:22

ERM and Raadi Airfield may be placed under heritage protection next year

08:51

Former minister: Economy is growing thanks to previous government

08:17

Gallery: Environment Building set to be completed in 2024

14.09

Lt. Col. Rene Innos inaugurated as chief of Estonia's Cyber Command

14.09

Margus Kurm considers MS Estonia wreck abandoned property

14.09

Human Rights Center starts cooperation with NGO in eastern Ukraine

14.09

Weather agency issues level one warning due to strong winds

14.09

Külli Taro: Politicians canceling themselves

14.09

Estonia mulling new data embassy outside of Europe

14.09

Electricity prices to reach record levels again on Tuesday Updated

14.09

Italian companies made best offers for Tallinn Hospital project procurement

14.09

Tartu's third coronavirus wave started earlier than previously thought

14.09

Scientific council head: Schools can't easily move to distance learning

14.09

Estonian Greens welcome Finnish Greens support for legalizing cannabis

14.09

Defense minister: Russia's Zapad 2021 exercise a provocation against West

14.09

1.01 percent of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have caught covid

14.09

Health Board: 171 hospitalized patients, 473 new covid cases

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

14.09

1.01 percent of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have caught covid

13.09

Number of foreign workers in Estonia at 28,000

14.09

Health Board: 171 hospitalized patients, 473 new covid cases

14.09

Margus Kurm considers MS Estonia wreck abandoned property

13.09

Estonian-Latvian joint offshore wind farm project kicks off

14.09

Tartu's third coronavirus wave started earlier than previously thought

14.09

Electricity prices to reach record levels again on Tuesday Updated

11.09

North Tallinn district hires private security firm to combat youth disorder

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: