Kaljulaid highlights rights of women and girls in UNGA speech

News
Kersti Kaljulaid giving a speech at the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2021.
Kersti Kaljulaid giving a speech at the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2021. Source: Vabariigi Presidendi Kantselei
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid spoke about the global rights of women and children saying "there can be no democracy, no security and no development without one half of humankind" at the United Nations on Wednesday.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Kaljulaid's speech, her last in front of the UN, covered recovery from the pandemic, climate change, digitalization, Belarus, Ukraine and women and children living in conflict zones.

Kaljulaid said old "conflicts still ravage" countries such as Syria and Ukraine are ongoing and new ones have occurred too, such as Belarus, using "new hybrid tools to attack democratic societies with innocent people".

"Those who suffer the most continue to be the most vulnerable in our societies – women, children and adolescents," said the president, who is UN's Global Advocate for the Every Woman Every Child initiative.

Speaking about women's rights in Afghanistan under the Taliban, she said: "When I visited Afghanistan this April, I had the opportunity to meet people who had grown up in a society of reconstruction and hope towards the future... Today their future looks grim to say the least. So does the situation in the whole country."

She said that women's rights had also been set back by the coronavirus pandemic and "even the most developed countries are not exempt".

"The statistics which concern women's participation in the workforce or their proportion among the unemployed, the number of women unable to reach ante- or postnatal care, the number of children deprived of school meals – is the silent testimony, a dark shadow of this pandemic. The shadow pandemic. And things were not good even before the COVID hit – for example, we were not on track to reach our SDG goal of Zero Hunger by 2030," Kaljulaid said.

"Countries that repress their people spread fear also to other countries and societies," she said, raising the topics of Belarus and the conflict in Ukraine.

"That is why we continue to support the rights of women and girls around the world – there can be no democracy, no security and no development without one half of humankind," she said. 

Kaljulaid called on the UN to work together to solve the problems the world is facing, such as climate change.

"If there is a will, there is always a way," she said.

Kaljulaid's speech can be read in full on the president.ee website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

European Day of Languages

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:07

Center Party chairman: There's too little time to put together state budget

16:00

Government agrees on 2022 budget in principle

15:52

R&D, digital state spending to rise in 2022 budget

15:21

Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with quiz

14:52

Government resubmits Electronic Communications Act amendment bill

14:45

Russian ambassador summoned after aircraft violates Estonian airspace

14:17

Scientific council not recommending more restrictions

14:11

East Tallinn Central Hospital opens covid ward, restricts treatment

13:43

Social ministry official: Interest in vaccination is falling

13:03

Committee chosen to pick new national museum director

12:18

Narva becomes autumn capital

12:12

Defense budget to increase by €103 million Updated

11:53

Survey: Two-thirds of citizens support Karis as Estonia's next president

11:34

Minister: Public sector worker salary fund to increase by 5 percent

11:26

Eesti Energia to list Enefit Green on stock market Updated

11:07

Health Board: 172 covid patients, 589 new cases, four deaths

09:24

National Library renovations could go €10 million over initial budget

08:53

Kaljulaid highlights rights of women and girls in UNGA speech

08:25

Pealtnägija: First interview with Afghan who fled from Kabul to Estonia

22.09

Four-lane highway would lead to fewer deaths each year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.09

Estonia ranked second for internet freedom

22.09

Minister: If Mali cooperates with Wagner mercenaries, Estonia will leave

19.09

Report: Estonia only EU country without car tax

22.09

Health Board: Number of covid outbreaks in Estonia is rising

22.09

Four-lane highway would lead to fewer deaths each year

11:07

Health Board: 172 covid patients, 589 new cases, four deaths

21.09

Gallery: Connecting Europe Express departs Tallinn for Latvia, Lithuania

22.09

'Boat of tears' commemorates flight of Estonian refugees in 1944

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: