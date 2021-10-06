Global Estonian Report: October 6-13

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Global Estonians main priority in Foreign Ministry's 2022 plans

On September 30 the government adopted the 2022 draft state budget. The budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stands at €99.4 million with a €5.1 million or 5.4 percent increase on last year.

The foreign service continues to focus on reinforcing Estonia's security, helping Estonian companies via business diplomacy, developing a global network of Estonians, and development cooperation.

A strong link to Estonian communities abroad and their participation in the global Estonian network are essential for preserving Estonian language and culture and safeguarding Estonia's economy and security, stated last week's Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

"Our aim is for those living abroad to maintain their Estonian identity, feel supported by our state and have a chance to participate in Estonia's public life while also helping to present our country and perpetuate its positive image. It is also important to make it as easy and convenient as possible for people of Estonian origin to return to Estonia," Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets said.

Half a million euros in additional funds is earmarked for that goal.

Participate in the third World Estonian Language Week (KeelEST) 2021 this week!

The third Worldwide Estonian Language Week (KeelEST) is centered around the theme of games and playing with events being held online and in person from October 4-10.

The aim of the Worldwide Estonian Language Week (Üleilmne eesti keele nädal) is to introduce the Estonian language abroad and to raise interest in the Estonian language in general as well. KeelEST also aims to inspire interest in linguistic nuances for those who already speak the language, and help language learners around the world by offering different resources and challenges to both students and teachers.

The language week is organized by the Estonian Institute with support from the Integration Foundation and the Ministry of Education and Research.

Is Estonia ready for m-voting?

The 2021 Estonian local elections are being held from October 11-17. The Estonian digital tiger took a big leap in 2005 when Estonia adopted electronic voting.

Could Estonians be able to vote safely using smart devices (mobile voting) in the near future, Arne Koitmäe, head of the State Electoral Office, asks.

Participate in Estonia's Digital Testbed Framework initiative

The Estonian government has launched its Digital Testbed Framework, inviting anyone around the world to come and build or try out their groundbreaking new ideas, prototypes, products or whole new digital services, in a world-leading digital government setting.

You get the opportunity to innovate, collaborate and further develop the digital services of Estonia – a country described by Wired magazine as 'the most advanced digital society in the world'.

The deadline for applications is October 10, 2021.

Listen to the World Estonian View ("Hajala ringvaade") podcast

Vikerraadio's morning program "Hajala ringvaade" (World Estonian View) offers an insight into the lives and experiences of Estonians and Estonian communities abroad.

Tune into Vikerraadio on Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) every Sunday morning for "Hajala ringvaade". Host Maarja Merivoo-Parro discusses and talks with Estonians around the world (in Estonian).

Upcoming Events

World Estonian Language Week 2021: Programme (October 4 - 10, online & in person)

The program of the World Estonian Language Week is constantly being updated as new events emerge or more information is announced, so do check back. Let us know about your events (maria.liivak@estinst.ee) and we will add them to the existing plan!

Online conference: Finno-Ugric and North-American Indigenous People (October 7, online)

This fall, VEMU (the Museum of Estonians Abroad) is organizing a series of events dedicated to investigating the experiential commonalities and differences between the Finno-Ugric peoples and the Indigenous peoples of North America.

West Coast Estonian Days 2022: Online fundraiser and auction (October 10 - 17, online)

The West Coast Estonian Days (Lääneranniku Eesti Päevad or LEP) are being held in Seattle this coming summer. Since 1953, West Coast Estonians in North America have met to sing, dance, and reconnect with old and make new friends. The Seattle LEP 2022 Committee is organizing an online fundraiser and auction to help with the event.

Language Roulette: learn Estonian in virtual conversations (October 12, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings coorganized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

