Kallas: EU must support Western Balkan reforms

News
Kaja Kallas at the EU-Western Balkan Summit in Slovenia on October 6, 2021.
Kaja Kallas at the EU-Western Balkan Summit in Slovenia on October 6, 2021. Source: Stenbock House.
News

The European Union can and must support the six Western Balkan countries in implementing reforms for future EU accession, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at a summit in Slovenia on Wednesday.

Kallas said it is important for Estonia that the Western Balkans - Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, and Northern Macedonia - are secure and stable.

"I hope that we can move forward quickly in the European Union with the accession negotiations, including with Northern Macedonia and Albania," Kallas added.

The Brdo Declaration, which reaffirms the continued desire of the European Union to move forward with the accession negotiations with the six countries, was adopted at the summit.

During a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Northern Macedonia Zoran Zaev, Kallas discussed bilateral relations and the opening of accession negotiations.

"Estonia fully supports the enlargement of the European Union in the Western Balkans," said Kallas after the summit.

However, news portal Politico Europe reported little progress was made at the summit.

"EU leaders proclaimed their support for six Western Balkans nations to join their club, while simultaneously admitting that the entry process was effectively stalled," the outlet wrote.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:33

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Alexei Navalny and the West's Schröderizatsiya

19:01

Prime minister: Outgoing president's office budget-blowing 'not very nice'

18:27

Bank of Estonia: Inflation to slow down next year

18:01

Latvia announces healthcare system state of emergency

17:43

Outgoing presidential office director: Still over €1 million left in budget

17:27

Education and Research Ministry to continue funding COVID-19 studies

17:00

Mart Koldits appointed chief coordinator of new course at Theater Academy

16:44

Ministry working group visits conflict zone in Ukraine to reaffirm support

16:28

Record natural gas prices affecting both companies and regular consumers

16:01

Lake Võrtsjärv fishermen will likely have to stop eel fishing

15:31

Ida-Viru County Hospital to get €14-million new building, refurbishments

15:26

Kallas: EU must support Western Balkan reforms

15:04

Video: Kalev/Cramo loses on putback dunk in Champions League season opener

14:36

Government confirms €20 pension increase for 2023

14:09

Kaspar Kasari crowned Latvian rally champion

13:42

European Commission: Renewables development can ease electricity inflation

13:15

Care homes to receive €120 per vaccinated worker

12:50

Finland opens investigations after migrants from Belarus arrive via Estonia

12:22

Statistics: Number of Finnish tourists fell by half in August

11:51

Vaccination rates still low in south Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

32 direct destinations on Tallinn Airport winter schedule

05.10

Fuel prices in Estonia reach all-time record level

06.10

Estonia signs contract for coastal defense system acquisition

12:50

Finland opens investigations after migrants from Belarus arrive via Estonia

10:32

Health Board: 242 hospitalized patients, 949 new cases, four deaths

06.10

Health Board: 230 hospitalized patients, 1,046 new cases, four deaths

08:47

Estonia 'concerned' about reported wiretapping of embassies in Georgia

11:51

Vaccination rates still low in south Estonia

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: