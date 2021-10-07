Kallas: EU must support Western Balkan reforms

The European Union can and must support the six Western Balkan countries in implementing reforms for future EU accession, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at a summit in Slovenia on Wednesday.

Kallas said it is important for Estonia that the Western Balkans - Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, and Northern Macedonia - are secure and stable.

"I hope that we can move forward quickly in the European Union with the accession negotiations, including with Northern Macedonia and Albania," Kallas added.

The Brdo Declaration, which reaffirms the continued desire of the European Union to move forward with the accession negotiations with the six countries, was adopted at the summit.

During a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Northern Macedonia Zoran Zaev, Kallas discussed bilateral relations and the opening of accession negotiations.

"Estonia fully supports the enlargement of the European Union in the Western Balkans," said Kallas after the summit.

Estonia strongly supports the #EU enlargement in #WesternBalkan region: it is in the EU's interest that the region is secure and stable, and thus we need to support reforms in WB counties. I hope that after today's summit in Brdo we can move on with the enlargement. @EUCouncil pic.twitter.com/C0z45xOmaX — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 6, 2021

However, news portal Politico Europe reported little progress was made at the summit.

"EU leaders proclaimed their support for six Western Balkans nations to join their club, while simultaneously admitting that the entry process was effectively stalled," the outlet wrote.

--

