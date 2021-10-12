Registration of new .ee domains continues to grow at a significant pace

While the growth in new .ee domain registrations clearly jumped to a higher than earlier, due in part to the coronavirus, this year's results are clearer still, with total growth in registry size reported at 8.8 percent, the Estonian Internet Foundation revealed.

It can be concluded that, regardless of various external online platforms, a personal website is still considered as one of the most important e-channels, the foundation says.

The largest increase in 2021 so far came in March, when 35.8 percent more .ee domain addresses were registered than in March of the previous year. 2020 was somewhat similar – with the biggest jump taking place in the spring, in April, when the growth rate was 34.3 percent.

In terms of the first nine months of this year, July saw the lowest activity, when 12 percent fewer domains were registered than the year before. Today, the total number of .ee domains in the registry now stands at over 145,000.

Daily updated statistics regarding the national domain can be seen here.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

