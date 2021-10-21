Interior ministry proposes migrant quota of 1,311 for 2022

The interior ministry wants to reduce Estonia's annual migration quota by four, to 1,311, for 2022.

The quota primarily regulates migration for the purpose of work and entrepreneurship from so-called third countries, a loosely-defined term mostly referring to non-EU/EEA countries, and is separate from EU-imposed migrant quotas

The interior ministry's migrant quota includes fixed-term residence permits issued for the purpose of work and entrepreneurship, as well as permits granted under international agreement.

Migration for family reasons, study, teaching, working in an IT-related position or for a startup are all exempt from the quota, as is migrating in order to found a startup, invest any significant amount of money or work in a top specialist post where the take-home pay per month is over double the national average.

Recipients of asylum and citizens from a few countries including the U.S. and Japan, as well as EU citizens and their families, are also exempt from the quota.

2021's migrant quota figure was 1,315, largely unchanged in recent years.

The number of people declared residents of Estonia has fallen by over 3,300 since 2020, while the number of Estonian citizens living in Estonia has fallen by 66, the ministry says, while the number of aliens with a long-term residence permits has fallen by 3,813.

The number of EU citizens holding a long-term residence permit, and their family members has grown by 553, since last year, the ministry says.

In practice, the quota usually gets filled very early on in the year to which it applies.

