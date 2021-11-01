Report: Estonia's residents underestimate need for long-term care

News
A pensioner.
A pensioner. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's residents underestimate the likelihood of needing long-term care after they retired, a report by the Riigikogu's Foresight Center shows.

The report shows around 50 percent of Estonia's residents over 65 will need long-term care services in the future.

"Estonia's aging population will increase the need for long-term care," Lenno Uusküla, head of research at the Foresight Center, said.

"Around 160,000-190,000 people need assistance with everyday coping and the number of people in need of help will grow by 26,000 by 2050."

Uusküla said that in around 50 percent of cases, the need for long-term care stems from age-related reasons while the other 50 percent of cases are attributable to a condition present from birth or resulting from an accident or illness.

Obstacles hindering everyday activities are more numerous among all age groups in Estonia compared with the European average. In 2020, 51 percent of Estonia's residents reported having a long-term condition, such as a chronic illness or health problem.

"According to the data obtained with the survey commissioned by the Foresight Center, just 7 percent estimated that their need for assistance in the future will be high and 23 percent that it will be average, whereas 70 percent either believed their need for assistance will be small or non-existent or could not assess their future need at all," Uusküla said. "This means that over two-thirds of people are not planning their need for assistance, that this issue is misguidedly deemed unimportant or that people have not been informed about it  to a sufficient degree."

The future of long-term care provision is one of the areas of research for the Foresight Center this year with the goal to find solutions for funding and covering long-term care needs in an aging society over the next 15 years.

The Foresight Center is a think tank at the Estonian parliament; its tasks include analyzing long-term developments in the society, identifying new trends and development avenues, and drafting development scenarios.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:09

Report: Estonia's residents underestimate need for long-term care

17:30

Samost and Aaspõllu: Going over renewable energy support sensible

17:09

Seven more routes open at Tallinn Airport

16:39

Estonian Health Insurance Fund will send covid booster dose reminders

16:33

Third coronavirus wave breaks spring infection peak record

16:14

'Olukorrast riigis': State should be decisive in renewable energy calls

15:49

Over 14,000 first doses administered last week across Estonia

15:18

Researcher: Aim of rapid testing is to keep schools open

14:44

Tallinn heating prices to rise by 65 percent from December Updated

14:42

Hunters complain environmental board is eavesdropping, interfering

14:11

Schools now in charge of determining close contacts

13:44

Ministry: Speeding up Hiiumaa-mainland ferry line could be considered

13:20

Four-party coalition signed in Viimsi municipality

12:31

Hospitals prioritizing treatment for patients with severe covid cases

12:21

Elering receives €10,000 fine for EU regulations breach

12:09

Virologist: Booster dose rollout has been too slow

11:42

Statistics: Industrial production up 9 percent year-on-year in September

11:14

Estonia's winter swimming season opens in Tallinn

10:43

Health Board: 571 hospitalized patients, 1,413 new cases, nine deaths

10:11

Estonian Greens to pick new leadership

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08:16

Estonia's new coronavirus restrictions from November 1

14:44

Tallinn heating prices to rise by 65 percent from December Updated

29.10

Estonia's travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 1

31.10

Number of people hospitalized with Covid climbs to 563

10:43

Health Board: 571 hospitalized patients, 1,413 new cases, nine deaths

31.10

Ghost stories researcher: Ghosts foreign to Estonians

17:09

Seven more routes open at Tallinn Airport

31.10

Kontaveit wins third WTA title in space of few weeks at Transylvania Open

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: