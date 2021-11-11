Estonia, Russia resume political consultations after two-year break

A Russian flag.
A Russian flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia and Russia held "regular political consultations" on Wednesday for the first time since 2019 and discussed bilateral relations, the challenges of international affairs and regional security.

A statement released by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both sides agreed that there is good cooperation in several areas. These include culture, cross-border cooperation, the protection and sustainable use of transboundary waters and advancing people-to-people contacts.

Russian and Estonian border treaties were also discussed. Estonia is ready to move forward with ratifying the border treaties, the ministry said. Discussions on this subject have been stalled since 2014.

The meeting, which was attended by representatives of each country's foreign ministries, took place in Tallinn.

The last meeting was held in Moscow in 2019.

Explaining the gap between meetings, a spokesperson for the ministry said: "The practice of consultations held with countries varies. The situation caused by the pandemic has not made it possible to follow the usual practice with many countries, and communication (physical meetings) has therefore become less frequent."

In April this year, the Russian and Estonian foreign ministers had a meeting for the first time in six years.

Asked if Estonia is looking to improve relations between the two countries, the spokesperson told ERR News: "Estonia is interested in good relations with all its neighbors. We need to communicate and talk to each other, despite our differences."

--

Editor: Helen Wright

