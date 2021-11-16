Statistics: Average pension rises 6.2 percent on year to Q3 2021

The average pension (all types) in Estonia grew by 6.2 percent on year to the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2021) to €550.6.

The average pension saw a negligible rise between Q2 an Q3 2021 of 0.1 percent, Statistics Estonia.

The average old-age pension stood at €557.1 in Q3 2021, an increase of 5.2 percent over the year.

Between Q2 and Q3 2021 the average old age pension actually fell by 0.02 percent.

