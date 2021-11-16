Statistics: Average pension rises 6.2 percent on year to Q3 2021

Economy
Pensions rose over 6 percent on year to Q3 2021 (illustrative)
Pensions rose over 6 percent on year to Q3 2021 (illustrative) Source: Caro/Preuss/Scanpix
Economy

The average pension (all types) in Estonia grew by 6.2 percent on year to the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2021) to €550.6.

The average pension saw a negligible rise between Q2 an Q3 2021 of 0.1 percent, Statistics Estonia.

The average old-age pension stood at €557.1 in Q3 2021, an increase of 5.2 percent over the year.

Between Q2 and Q3 2021 the average old age pension actually fell by 0.02 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

22:09

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday Updated

20:20

PPA vs BTA: Insurance company refuses to pay for emergency vehicle damages

19:47

First 10 Eesti Laul quarter finalists unveiled

19:16

Black Nights Film Festival Shorts program starts

18:53

Fall in unemployment to pre-crisis levels leads to general wage rally

18:15

Health Board: Vaccinated teens, booster dose recipients rarely get infected

17:48

Supreme Court: Marriage may be condition for issuing residence permit

17:21

Statistics: Average pension rises 6.2 percent on year to Q3 2021

16:49

Kalev Cramo trounced at home in VTB league encounter with Perm

16:22

Finance committee deciding on protection money rules on Tuesday

15:54

President: Estonia is ready, should situation on border change

15:52

Isamaa MP: Government not prioritizing education in 2022 state budget

15:26

Police investigating vandalism at site of monument to Estonian singer

15:10

President nominates Ülle Madise to continue as justice chancellor Updated

14:23

Kontaveit to face Sakkari in WTA showcase tournament semifinals

14:22

Worker dies in Kohtla-Järve VKG chemical works industrial accident

13:56

Tallinn opens 5 more coronavirus prevention points

13:37

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

13:09

North Estonia hospitals preparing to scale down number of Covid beds

13:08

Scientific council: Closing schools unnecessary to manage pandemic

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: