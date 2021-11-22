Additional pandemic expenses increases health care providers revenue

The revenue of health care providers increased by 13 percent to €1.68 billion last year. The increase was mainly related to the increased Health Insurance Fund funding and state budget subsidies.

According to the Health Development Institute data, 70 percent of the revenue, which is €1.18 billion came from the Health Insurance Fund (EHIF). Compared to 2019, inflow from the EHIF increased by €113 million which is 11 percent.

The additional means allocated from the state budget mainly covered the costs of self-protective equipment and health care facilities' expenses.

Hospitals received 74 percent of the EHIF funding and family doctors 14 percent.

The revenue received from patients decreased by 3 percent during the year, due to the stoppage of normal work in an emergency. In total, the amount received from patients accounted for 12 percent of the revenues of healthcare providers, who paid a total of nearly €201 million for healthcare services.

Inflow from patients for services provided in family medicine institutions and outpatient specialist care increased by 10 and 6 percent, respectively.

Expenses of health care providers increased by 11 percent in 2020. More than half of the costs were labor, labor costs increased by 10 percent during the year.

The profit of health care providers increased by €38 million to €128 million euros during the year.

On average, one healthcare provider made a profit of €90,000 in 2020. The profit of hospitals increased by 25 percent to €40 million during the year.

Last year, investments were made for €123 million euros, of which 55 percent were made for the expansion and reconstruction of buildings and 30 percent for the purchase of machinery and equipment.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

