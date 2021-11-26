PPA issues warning over dangerous batch of MDMA

Two young people have lost their lives recently after consuming a dangerous batch of MDMA, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) northern prefecture head Urmet Tambre announced on Thursday.

Tambre made a post on social media Thursday, warning people of the poisoned batch. "Two young people have lost their lives after consuming MDMA recently. The drug is also known as Molly. We are investigating, where the poisonous substance has come from and how it is distributed. If you have obtained this substance for some reason, please do not consume it!" the police official said.

North prefecture narcotics and organized crime chief investigator Margo Kivila said drug distribution chains are long and each link dirties up the substance with random additives, increasing volumes and earnings.

"These ballast substances can be more dangerous than the drug itself," Kivila noted. "At the same time, consuming pure drugs is also dangerous, because there is a risk of overdose. The effects of drugs are hard to predict and consuming multiple substance or alcohol at once makes it even more unpredictable."

Ecstasy (3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine), also known as MDMA or molly, is a drug primarily used for recreational purposes. It is often used as a party drug, increasing energy and pleasure. It was first developed in 1912 by German pharmaceutical company Merck and became popular as a drug in the 1980s.

The substance is illegal in most countries and has no approved medical uses. Extended use can lead to addiction, memory problems, paranoia and difficulty sleeping. Increased body temperatures and dehydration can also lead to death.

