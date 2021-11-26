Lawyer: Supreme Court determinations important for future disputes

News
Jaanika Reilik-Bakhoff.
Jaanika Reilik-Bakhoff. Source: Pallo&Partnerid
News

Lawyer Jaanika Reilik-Bakhoff describes recent Supreme Court decisions regarding complaints by former Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) members as crucial in terms of overruling lower courts' dismissal of claims.

"Even though the media is concentrating on preliminary legal protection and the fact it was not granted when it comes to the recent Supreme Court decisions, that was not the aim of the dispute – what was sought instead was Supreme Court practice and guidelines on what to keep in mind in future challenges, which is what the top court provided," Jaanika Reilik-Bakhoff, attorney at Pallo&Partnerid, said.

According to Reilik-Bakhoff, the more important matter was whether directives that obligate employees or public servants to get vaccinated can be challenged in court before the people in question are let go or released from service. The Supreme Court's position is that as internal acts, such orders can be preemptively challenged in court.

"The court also noted in the same case that while a requirement laid down as an EDF order cannot be regarded as a direct obligation to get vaccinated, because failure to produce a certificate of immunization caused service relationships to be terminated based on both the Employment Contracts Act and the Public Service Act, the effect of the requirement equaled that of a vaccination obligation," the lawyer explained.

"Another claim concerned whether an injunctive complaint can be filed before being released from service. It is important to note that the circuit court had previously found that an injunctive complaint cannot be filed against termination of a service relationship in any situation. The Supreme Court clearly stated the opposite in its Thursday decision, adding that in the case of public servants to whom no reinstatement obligation applies, it can even be relevant whether failure to reinstate can be considered constitutional. The complainant has in this case turned to the administrative court with a corresponding application to verify the legality of the norm," Reilik-Bakhoff explained.

The Supreme Court found that courts have erroneously deprived the complainant of effective judicial control prescribed by section 15 of the Constitution.

Reilik-Bakhoff said that challenging the court's decision not to grant preliminary legal protection served the purpose of determining Supreme Court practice and guidelines.

"When we contested the decision, we were all but convinced the Supreme Court could not satisfy the action – the person had already been released from service, meaning that their termination could not be prohibited in the process of preliminary legal protection.  We filed the claim to determine Supreme Court practice and guidelines on what to keep in mind in future challenges. The Supreme Court has been thorough in its analysis of these matters, meaning that future actions will take place inside a clearer framework," the lawyer said.

She described as noteworthy the top court's position according to which the circuit court made a mistake when it found the complainant did not need preliminary legal protection.

"The need for preliminary legal protection was obvious before the person's release from service, with the Supreme Court stating as much. This means that in future situations where people have not been released from service, and where the Supreme Court has found that these matters can be solved preemptively, preliminary legal protection needs to be granted. Persons already released from service do not necessary qualify for preliminary legal protection and will have to wait for the resolution of their case," Reilik-Bakhoff added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:40

Margus Allikmaa elected head of Cultural Endowment

18:18

Irja Lutsar: The strategy of a mindless virus better than mankind's best

17:52

Developer: More apartments on the market would slow inflation

17:28

Ambassador to Uzbekistan presents credentials

17:00

Forensic Science Institute to study wastewater for drug use

16:37

School principals to be made responsible for canteen food selection

16:09

Kontaveit nominated for WTA Most Improved Player award

15:43

Interior minister: Tallinn speed limits must be flexible

15:16

Government endorses foreign ministry climate diplomacy action plan

14:53

Irja Lutsar named Citizen of the Year 2021

14:42

Lawyer: Supreme Court determinations important for future disputes

14:36

Remains of three Red Army soldiers sent to Russia from Narva

14:18

Riigikogu defense committee: 5-year plan needed for air defense capability

14:12

Academy of Arts to get UNESCO chair

13:44

Time short for businesses to prepare for new year if 11pm curfew lifted

13:31

Kovalenko still undecided on taking up Riigikogu seat

13:23

Finance minister: Estonia prepared to stand ground on EU tax reform

13:03

SDE member: Social Democrats not on top of its game

12:31

Health minister: Nine-month Covid certificate validity makes sense

12:24

Estonia's Christmas markets open this weekend

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Border guard apprehends smuggler in Setomaa

25.11

PPA orders Brazilian woman sex worker to leave country

25.11

Kallas on removal of roadside toilets: Such foolishness must be stopped

25.11

Lidl recruiting employees in front of other retail stores

25.11

Estonia experienced coronavirus wave ahead of Europe

25.11

Health Board: Restrictions to continue even if situation stabilizes

23.11

Estonia is able to deport 90 percent of migrants with failed asylum claims

08:17

Declassified documents reveal ID-card crisis from decade ago

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: