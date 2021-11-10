EDF members dismissed over Covid vaccination refusal go to court

News
Heads of state reception at Kadriorg Art Museum in Tallinn.
Heads of state reception at Kadriorg Art Museum in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Several former Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), including veterans of foreign missions to Afghanistan, Bosnia and other theaters, who were dismissed late last month after refusing to get vaccinated against Covid are taking the matter to court.

The first-tier Tallinn Administrative Court had seen 10 actions filed as of Wednesday, BNS reports, admitting three of them so far.

A total of 46 EDF personnel were dismissed earlier this month, including eight officers and 16 civilian staff, from an initial 65 who had refused to present proof of vaccination.

Over a dozen of the 46 dismissed were veterans of foreign missions in locations such as Afghanistan and Mali, where vaccinations against other illnesses would have been par for the course.

The court has admitted into handling three of the 10 actions filed so far, and has also granted requests for an interim injunction, meaning that the EDF dismissal order would be temporarily overruled, if the injunction is issued.

Since some of the actions are in effect class-action suits, the number of individual former EDF members filing action is considerably higher than 10, BNS reports.

One action has been returned for clarification, while six are still to be ruled on by the administrative court.

EDF commander Lt. Gen. Martin Herem ordered an EDF Covid risk analysis in late August, which required personnel to present proof of vaccination, or of having started a vaccination course, or reason why they could not get immunized, by a deadline of September 13.

Of the 65 who initially refused to present proof of vaccination, it seems likely that 19 subsequently relented, since 46 were ultimately dismissed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:52

Icerink returns to Tartu's Town Hall Square during Christmas season

18:23

Isamaa initiates draft law for creation of vaccine damages fund

17:48

Municipalities can register new governments after Supreme Court decision

17:20

Finance minister: People must adjust consumption during inflation

16:56

Tallinn hopes to find partner for Linnahall reconstruction next year

16:30

'Non-working' week brings Russian tourists to Estonian spas

16:02

EDF members dismissed over Covid vaccination refusal go to court

15:36

Historian: Estonians picked their last names from books or after animals

15:11

President Karis: Belarus shows NATO collective security as crucial as ever

14:42

Global Estonian Report: November 10-17

14:07

Government: No new round of Covid restrictions due this week

13:59

Kriisa's 17 points helps Arizona to easy win, Asi also victorious Updated

13:48

Tallinn education board: Schools will decide which classes to rotate

13:14

Estonian tourism industry predicts bad winter, few tourists

12:48

Freight from Belarus to Estonia increases to record level

12:24

Health Board: No new Covid restrictions needed yet

11:52

Health minister: Estonia has discussed sending covid patients to Finland

11:16

State budget bill to go to second reading, 'protection' funds halved

10:53

Health Board: 563 hospitalized patients, 1,359 new cases, 14 deaths

10:41

Tallinn mayor: No 'red-lines' in Center's coalition discussions with SDE

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

09.11

Justice ministry terminates contract with Covid regulations-flouting gym

09.11

95 percent of Covid treatment funds have gone to treat unvaccinated people

10:53

Health Board: 563 hospitalized patients, 1,359 new cases, 14 deaths

09.11

Health Board: 611 hospitalized patients, 1,088 new cases, 6 deaths

14:07

Government: No new round of Covid restrictions due this week

09:21

Thousands apply to Lidl's recruitment campaign

09.11

T1 Mall of Tallinn goes on sale again for €55 million

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: