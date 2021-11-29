Coca-Cola Plaza cinema to close due to low sales, restrictions

The Forum Cinema at Tallinn's Coca-Cola Plaza will close in December due to low numbers of customers and coronavirus restrictions, newspaper Ärileht reported on Monday.

"At the moment, it is better to close the doors. When the halls are empty and the projectors are working at full capacity, it makes no sense to keep the cinema open," said Kristjan Kongo, CEO of Forum Cinemas.

Kongo said the number of viewers today has dropped by almost 80 percent compared to 2019. The cinema will close on December 3.

Editor: Helen Wright

