Tallinn to host EU E-Codex data exchange channel

eu-LISA building is situated between Tallinn's Sea Plane Harbor and Noblessner Harbor.
eu-LISA building is situated between Tallinn's Sea Plane Harbor and Noblessner Harbor. Source: www.eulisa.europa.eu/
During the trilogue negotiations between the European Parliament and the Council, an agreement in principle was reached that the EU data exchange channel E-Codex, or e-Justice Communication via Online Data Exchange, will be hosted by eu-LISA, the EU's IT agency based in Tallinn.

"Bringing E-Codex to Tallinn is a great achievement for Estonia. Reaching an agreement marks progress on the digitalization of the sphere of justice in the EU, which we have also stood for for years. So far, the justice sphere has lacked an IT agency that would take care of the management and development of the system," Minister of Justice Maris Lauri said, describing the choice of the eu-LISA office in Tallinn as the seat for e-CODEX as symbolic.

"All the existing systems are developed and managed in the eu-LISA office in Strasbourg, and in all likelihood also these activities would have been moved there, but thanks to good reasoning, Estonia managed to convince the parties to locate the system in Tallinn. We hope that this will give an impetus to the future expansion of eu-LISA in Estonia," Lauri added.

E-Codex enables the electronic exchange of cross-border data in both civil and criminal matters, being a secure and decentralized solution for the exchange of data between member states' IT systems.

From the end of 2023 at the latest, development and management of the system will take place at the eu-LISA Tallinn office. In view of the new tasks, it is planned to provide eu-LISA with additional funds of nearly €8.7 million for the period 2022-2027.

The agreement in principle has yet to be approved by the European Parliament and the Council.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Tallinn to host EU E-Codex data exchange channel

