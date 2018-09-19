news

Eu-LISA opens new headquarters in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Opening of the new eu-LISA headquarters in Tallinn on Wednesday. 19 September 2018.
Opening of the new eu-LISA headquarters in Tallinn on Wednesday. 19 September 2018. Source: eu-LISA/Facebook
News

The European Agency for the operational management of large-scale IT systems in the area of freedom, security and justice (eu-LISA) on Wednesday inaugurated its new headquarters on Vesilennuki Street in Tallinn.

The European Parliament and European Council in 2011 decided to establish eu-LISA with headquarters in Tallinn. The Estonian government committed itself to build the headquarters building, which would be fit for the needs and requirements of an agency responsible for large-scale IT systems for European security and stability, eu-LISA said in a press release.

In the years since, eu-LISA received remarkable support from EU authorities and the Estonian government, allowing the agency to launch from temporary premises on Rävala Avenue and begin to deliver from day one. The contract for the construction of the agency's new headquarters building was signed in March 2017, and 16 months later, in July 2018, the Ministry of the Interior handed over the building to the agency.

"This building is a credit to all who have worked to bring it to completion," said Krum Garkov, executive director of eu-LISA. "It is a landmark for the city of Tallinn, and it provides eu-LISA with an impressive new home to pursue its mandate. Bbut it also stands as a powerful symbol of what European integration is about. So let us not undo what has been achieved. Let us draw on the past to unite us in the present — to build a complete Union that can deliver the stability and prosperity we need."

Eu-LISA, Garkov added, would do its part to ensure the smooth functioning of the Schengen area and enable adequate response to pertinent current and future challenges faced by the EU.

Anvelt: Agency important to internal EU security

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) stressed that the European IT agency has a very important role in maintaining the internal security of the EU.

"When ensuring internal security, we are moving increasingly toward digital solutions and cross-usage of data, and the headquarters of the IT agency in Tallinn is a pioneer in these fields," Anvelt said. "This means that pan-European IT knowhow is increasingly concentrated in Tallinn."

The agency's new 4,400 sq m headquarters, which was completed at a total cost of €8.8 million exclusive of tax, will provide workplaces for approximately 100 personnel.

Headquartered in Tallinn, eu-LISA's operational centre is located in Strasbourg, France, with a business continuity site for the systems under management based in St. Johann im Pongau, Austria and a liaison office in Brussels.

eu-LISA was established to manage large-scale information systems in the area of freedom, security and justice. It currently manages three large-scale systems, namely Eurodac, the Schengen Information System (SIS) and the Visa Information System (VIS). The agency supports the implementation of the EU's border management, migration and internal security policies.

In the coming years, the agency is foreseen to develop technical solutions to bring the systems towards interoperability. This means that authorised users such as police officers, migration officials and border guards will have faster, seamless and more systematic access to the information they need to do their jobs. eu-LISA is to develop and subsequently manage several new systems, including the European Entry Exit System (EES), the European Travel Information Authorisation System (ETIAS), and the European Criminal Records Information System on third country nationals (ECRIS-TCN)

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eu-lisa


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
18.09

Kallas: Reform Party would scrap free regional public transport

18.09

Up to 120,000 people without health insurance in Estonia

18.09

Kaljulaid meets with Chinese president in Beijing

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

10 companies ready to privately finance bridges to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa

18.09

Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech nickname

18.09

Vseviov: US wants to strengthen cooperation with Estonia

17.09

Finance authority: Denmark knew about Danske risk in 2012

FEATURE
BUSINESS
18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

16.09

Bank of Estonia: Labour force participation to rise despite aging society

16.09

Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet starts operating Swedish domestic routes

16.09

WSJ: US probing money laundering at Danske's Estonian branch

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Free Party deputy chairman Kaul Nurm.

Kaul Nurm confirms candidacy for Free Party chair

Free Party Deputy Chairman Kaul Nurm on Wednesday confirmed that he will run against incumbent Andres Herkel for chairman of the opposition party in a vote to be held at a general meeting at the end of the month.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:32

Ratas to attend informal EU summit on migration, internal security, Brexit

16:44

Eu-LISA opens new headquarters in Tallinn

15:49

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

15:21

Over 10,000 registered for Papal Mass in Tallinn next week Updated

14:31

2019 state budget to exceed €11 billion

13:39

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion Updated

13:10

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

12:46

Kaul Nurm confirms candidacy for Free Party chair

11:42

Nestor represents Estonia at Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest

08:55

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

Kallas: Reform Party would scrap free regional public transport

18.09

Up to 120,000 people without health insurance in Estonia

18.09

Kaljulaid meets with Chinese president in Beijing

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

10 companies ready to privately finance bridges to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa

18.09

Exhibit on Baltic centennials, US-Baltic relations opens at Riigikogu

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

18.09

Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech nickname

18.09

Vseviov: US wants to strengthen cooperation with Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: