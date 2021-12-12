Last batch of Eesti Laul 2022 semi-finalists announced

Winning artists from Saturday's last Eesti Laul quarter-final heat. All five acts are through to the semi-finals.
Winning artists from Saturday's last Eesti Laul quarter-final heat. All five acts are through to the semi-finals. Source: Magnus Markus Lutter/ERR
The last Eesti Laul quarter finals heat was held on Saturday evening, and all semi-finalists in the competition to decide who represents Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 have now been selected.

Saturday's round (see gallery below) saw three performers – Ott Lepland, who represented Estonia in the Eurovision grand final in 2012, with his song "Aovalguses", Elysa with "Fire" and Black Velvet, singing "Sandra" - picked by a poll of TV viewers, while two more entrants, Minimal Wind feat. Elisabeth Tiffany with the song "What To Make Of This", and Pur Mudd, Shira, and their offering, "Golden Shores", picked by the jury.

These five will join the following, totaling 20 semi-finalists:

  • Alabama Watchdog "Move On".
  • Andrei Zevakin feat. Grete Paia "Mis nüüd saab".
  • Anna Sahlene "Champion".
  • Boamadu "Mitte kauaks".
  • Elina Nechayeva "Remedy".
  • Evelin Samuel "Waterfall".
  • Helen "Vaata minu poole".
  • Jaagup Tuisk "Kui vaid".
  • Jyrise "Plaksuta".
  • Kaia-Liisa Kesler "Vaikus".
  • Maian "Meeletu".
  • Merilin Mälk "Little Girl".
  • Stefan "Hope".
  • Stig Rästa "Interstellar".
  • Triin Niitoja ja Frants Tikerpuu "Laululind.

All videos from Saturday's round – the five entries who made it through to the semi-finals and the five who did not – are carried by ERR's Menu portal (link in Estonian) here, while all 40 entries to the quarter finals are available, for the determined completist, here.

The majority of semi-finalists are singing in Estonian, though five foreign-language (in practice, English) entries are also competing.

The semi-finals take place over two heats on February 3 and February 5 2022, while the grand final takes place at the Saku Suurhall in Tallinn on February 12.

All rounds will be carried live by ETV on the night.

The winner on February 12 goes through to the main Eurovision semi-finals and, if it makes it, the grand final, both in mid-May 2022.

Estonia has won the Eurovision Song Contest once, 20 years ago, when Dave Benton, Tanel Padar and 2XL triumphed in Copenhagen with the song "Everybody".

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

