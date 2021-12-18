Aggregate ratings: EKRE, Reform end year as most popular parties

Riigikogu.
Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
EKRE was the most popular party in December, slightly ahead of the Reform Party, aggregated polling data shows.

Once a month ERR's Estonian portal aggregates party popularity polling by three pollsters Norstat, Turu-uuringute AS and Kantar Emor. The four most popular parties are separated by 5 percent.

This month the results show EKRE had 22 percent support, an increase of 1 percent from November. Reform followed on 21 percent, the same as the month before.

The Center Party's aggregated score was 19 percent and the non-parliamentary party Eesti 200's totaled 18 percent. Both parties saw a rise from November to December.

The Social Democratic Party's support was 9 percent and Isamaa finished the year on 7 percent. The Greens had 3 percent and TULE 1 percent.

ERR has been aggregating ratings since August 2020. All three companies use different methodologies to determine their results.

Norstat mostly conducts telephone surveys but also carries some out online. Turu-uuringute AS interviews half by phone and half online while Emor's are only online.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

