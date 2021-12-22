Virgin Maali Film Awards nominees announced

The Estonian Film Journalists Association announced five films, which are the nominees for the oldest film award, called the Virgin Maali, to be given out in January.

The nominees for this year's Virgin Maali are:

"Kratt", directed by Rasmus Merivoo.

"My Dear Corpses", directed by German Golub.

"u.Q.", directed by Ivar Murd.

"On the Water", directed by Peeter Simm.

"A Loss of Something Ever Felt," directed by Carlos Lesmes.

In the pre-voting process, 19 films gathered points from the journalists. There were films of very different forms and genres. It's glad to see that two documentaries and a short film made it to the final - it's recognition for the versatility and abundance of Estonian film," chairman of the association Andrei Liimets said.

The winner of the Virgin Maali Award will be announced on January 6 alongside the distribution films and film journalist awards. A prize of €2,500 will be added to the Virgin Maali Award.

Estonia's oldest film award, the Virgin Maali has been awarded since 1993.

