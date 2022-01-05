Number of flu infections up significantly from last week

A runny nose.
A runny nose. Source: Karin Koppel
There were 122 cases of the influenza virus diagnosed in Estonia last week, 93 of the cases have been confirmed and 29 are still awaiting confirmation. The number of cases increased by 51 percent from last week, data from the Health Board shows.

Nearly half of the flu cases (46.7 percent) occurred in children up to 14 years of age. The most common location for flu diagnoses was Narva (57 cases) and other parts of Ida-Viru County (28 cases). There were 13 cases diagnosed in Tallinn and 10 in Lääne-Viru County. The number of cases did not exceed three in any of the other counties.

There were a total of 4,574 acute respiratory diseases diagnosed last week, 33 percent of these occurred in children up to 14 years of age. That number has also taken a significant jump, as there were only 2,917 acute respiratory diseases diagnosed on the so-called Christmas week.

The most respiratory diseases are found in Tallinn and Tartu.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

