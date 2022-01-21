Viljandi municipality turns off street lights to save money

Viljandi municipality will turn off its street lights from midnight to 5 a.m. to save money as the impact of higher energy bills continues to bite, newspaper Sakala reports .

Viljandi rural municipality mayor Alar Karu said the local government buys electricity at the stock exchange price which has shot up in recent months.

In December 2020, the bill for street lighting totaled 8,734 but it more than doubled in December 2021 to 19,925.

He said it is reasonable to turn off the lighting at midnight when most people are at home. "I believe that with this move we will significantly save electricity and people's money," he said, adding the situation will be monitored.

Põhja-Sakala and Mulgi municipalities and Viljandi city will not turn off their lights.

--

