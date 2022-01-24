Emergency medicine chief: Pressure on health care system increasing

News
Urmas Sule.
Urmas Sule. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Health Board (Terviseamet) emergency medicine chief Urmas Sule said the workload in the health care system is growing - more and more children are becoming infected with coronavirus and hospitals in general, are overcrowded with other patients.

"If asked, what has changed lately, then we see quite a few children needing hospital treatment," Sule told ERR.

At the same time, Sule could not explain the exact reasons behind this rise. "It definitely can't be associated, at least based on the current knowledge, with the Omicron strain," he said.

"In the background, there are diseases, which are always emergency hospitalizations, there are so many of these patients in all hospitals. During the spring wave, there wasn't such a situation," Sule said.

Despite the fact that reducing the number of tests taken has been discussed, Sule said that organizational changes are difficult to make at the moment. It has been decided that family doctors can do significantly less scheduled treatments in order to focus on emergency work.

"But when we have 5,000 new positives, then it's clear that the family doctors' workload will not be decreasing any time soon," Sule said.

Sule said the family doctor's helpline was called 16,600 times over the past week, which is an all-time record, and the number of calls last week is not expected to decrease.

Sule said since the general increase in the number of infected people has been very rapid over the past week, it is difficult to predict when and to what extent the need for hospital treatment will increase.

At the same time, he acknowledged mainly younger people continue to get infected with the coronavirus and the hospitals are not yet overcrowded due to the virus.

Sule said that the need for hospital treatment is concentrated in the northern region. "There are currently 205 coronavirus patients in inpatient treatment in the northern region and 116 in the southern region," Sule said.

As of Monday morning, there are 321 people in hospital with coronavirus, 225 of whom need hospital treatment for severe Covid-19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:18

Tuesday's electricity prices to rise to €166

14:24

Almost 600,000 people responded to the Estonian e-census

14:14

NATO sending ships, jets to eastern flank

13:59

Estonia's green transition to be led by environment ministry undersecretary

13:25

Gallery: Four Continents Figure Skating Championships ends with gala

12:49

Emergency medicine chief: Pressure on health care system increasing

12:41

Feature: What does the future hold for Estonia's coalition?

11:53

Kallas calls for more US forces in Baltics

11:30

Social Affairs Ministry announces new deputy secretary-general

10:45

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

10:26

Islanders concerned about effects of large wind farms

09:55

Survey: Majority support restoring negative coronavirus test certificates

09:28

Finance ministry against lowering VAT on books, newspapers

08:47

Biden considers sending more troops to Eastern Europe, Baltics

08:12

10 Estonians arrested for trafficking migrants from Belarus

23.01

Loeb wins first WRC rally of the season, Tänak out

23.01

Samost and Aaspõllu discuss tensions on Ukraine border

23.01

Maarja Vaino: Do we find ourselves in the clutches of madmen?

23.01

'Olukorrast riigis': Energy measures merely short-term alleviation

23.01

Henri Kõiv: On a crisis overshadowed by crises

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

21.01

Grocery prices expected to increase fast in coming months

23.01

Ratas: It is time to accept rapid test result on par with Covid certificate

10:45

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

08:12

10 Estonians arrested for trafficking migrants from Belarus

23.01

Maarja Vaino: Do we find ourselves in the clutches of madmen?

08:47

Biden considers sending more troops to Eastern Europe, Baltics

23.01

Hospitals treating 311 for Covid

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: