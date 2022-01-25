Registration for free Estonian language courses opens February 2

News
The Estonian Language House (Eesti Keele Maja) in Tallinn.
The Estonian Language House (Eesti Keele Maja) in Tallinn. Source: Integration Foundation
News

Almost 1,000 adults will be able to sign up for free Estonian language classes on February 2.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. on the Integration Foundation's website and there will be 944 spots. Classes will be taught at A1, A2, B1, B2 and C1 levels.

There will be 784 in person places in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Maardu, Narva, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve and Ahtme and an additional 160 online.

 Registration is open to adults from the age of 18 using their ID card, Mobile ID or Smart ID.

Course timetables, registration rules and placement test are available on the Integration Foundation's website.

 Anyone registering for face-to-face courses must present a COVID certificate when coming to classes. 

The Integration Foundation offers counselling to adults who want to learn Estonian free of charge and helps to choose the most suitable opportunities for language learning.

Additional information on the counselling is available by calling the free-of-charge information line 800 9999 or by e-mail info@integratsiooniinfo.ee.

Estonian language courses are financed by the Ministry of Culture.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

