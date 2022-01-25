Train tickets can now be purchased on board using bank card

News
Balti jaam rail station.
Balti jaam rail station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

It is finally possible to buy a ticket with a bank card from national rail carrier Elron's passenger train ticket machines.

"The ticket purchase is made as soon as you enter the train; the bank card must allow immediate payment to pay, and when buying a ticket for several people, the sum can't exceed €25," Elron announced Tuesday.

"Passengers have been eagerly awaiting a bank card payment option for a ticket machine on-board, so it's gratifying that passengers can now use this convenient and affordable option. In just a few weeks, passengers have used the new solution more than 20,000 times," Ronnie Kongo, Elron's head of sales and development said.

If the customer pays with a bank card in the ticket machine, the same card with which the ticket was purchased must be presented to the service provider in order to check the right to ride.

If the card used in the phone is used instead of the physical card, the last four digits of the electronic card provided in the application used must be presented to the service provider.

The card number used for telephone payment is different from the one on the physical card. In different applications such as the Swedbank app, Google Pay or Apple Wallet, it has a different name, such as a digital card number, a virtual card number or a device account number.

In order for the ticket control to continue to be smooth, we ask telephone payment users to read the instructions on the Elron website on how to find the electronic card number in the most common applications.

The ticket machine cannot be used if it is a card that is also an ISIC student ticket. At the same time, ISIC cards also have the functionality of a Smartcard, on the basis of which, for example, Tallinn residents can travel for free. As the system does not know whether the card should be treated as a bank card or a Smartcard in a specific case, bank card payments for these cards in the ticket machine are switched off. The same has been done in Tallinn's urban transport system, for example.

ISIC bank cardholders can also still purchase a ticket from a customer service representative as before.

The public can still buy the ticket from the ticket machine with the money loaded on Elron's travel card also.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

