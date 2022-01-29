EU launches infringement proceedings against Estonia over whistleblower law

European Union flag.
European Union flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
An infringement procedure has been launched against Estonia by the European Commission after it missed the deadline for adopting the Whistleblowers Directive.

A law has been prepared by the Ministry of Justice to protect people who report violations at work but it has not yet been adopted into law. The deadline was December 17, 2021.

The first reading of the bill took place in the Riigikogu on January 26 and the deadline for amendments is February 8.

Minister of Justice Maris Lauri (Reform) said the previous government greenlit plans to develop and adopt the law in summer 2020.

"Other ministries and interest groups have been actively consulted during the drafting," she said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

EU launches infringement proceedings against Estonia over whistleblower law

