EU opens infringement case against Estonia over work‑conditions directive

The European Commission has opened an infringement procedure against Estonia over the directive on transparent working conditions. The Ministry of Economic Affairs says the issue concerns technical matters that have already been resolved.

The EU directive on transparent and predictable working conditions ensures that all EU employees receive clear information about their main working conditions, including pay, working hours and job stability. The directive also protects workers from abuses such as unpredictable schedules and last‑minute assignments, the Commission's press service explained.

For the same reason, the Commission — responsible for monitoring the transposition and implementation of EU law in member states — also launched infringement procedures against Czechia, Ireland, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Portugal and Finland.

Employers must inform employees of work‑related details

The Commission amended its Wednesday statement, which had initially said that the infringement procedure against Estonia concerned the transposition of the pay‑transparency directive, also known as the equal‑pay directive.

Commenting on the launch of the procedure, Liis Tõnismaa, head of employment‑relations policy at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said that the case concerns Directive 2019/1152 on transparent and predictable working conditions.

"These are technical adjustments that Estonia has now incorporated into its legislation — amendments to the Employment Contracts Act will enter into force on 13 July — and we will notify the European Commission once they take effect," Tõnismaa said.

She said the issue involves two provisions of the directive. First, employers must inform employees of work‑related data — such as duties, working hours, place of work, leave entitlements, etc. — no later than seven days after the start of employment. Second, employers must inform posted workers, before the posting begins if it lasts more than one month, of additional information such as the country of posting, duration of stay, remuneration, and compensation for meals and accommodation.

Infringement procedure may lead to fines

Through infringement procedures, the European Commission applies legal measures against member states that fail to meet obligations arising from EU law, the press service noted. Infringement decisions cover all EU policy areas and aim to ensure that EU law is applied properly for the benefit of citizens and businesses.

As part of the procedure announced Wednesday, the Commission sent formal letters to the affected countries explaining the suspected infringement. States must respond within two months and commit to resolving the issue. If the Commission finds the response insufficient or the infringement continues, it will issue a reasoned opinion — the second stage of the procedure — detailing the violation and setting a new deadline (usually two months) for compliance.

If the state still fails to act, the Commission may refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union, which can ultimately impose either a lump‑sum fine or periodic penalty.

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