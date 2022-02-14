Maritime museum opens exhibition of ship model masters

From Thursday, February 17, two new exhibitions from the Estonian Maritime Museum (Meremuuseum) can be seen at the Seaplane Harbor Museum in Tallinn. The exhibition, entitled 'Small Ships, Big Masters', introduces the construction and builders of ship models, while the exhibition 'Cabin Conversations with Johan Pitka' tells about the famous Estonian Rear Admiral's expeditions to Latin America.

"Via the new exhibitions, we are highlighting the story of Estonian seafaring, which has been somewhat overshadowed so far. Each ship model evokes thoughts about the events related to the re-created ship," said museum director Urmas Dresen.

"The legendary Rear Admiral is known for his crucial contribution to the establishment of the Estonian state and our national defense. At the same time, it is less known that in his youth he sailed across the ocean several times as the captain of a sailing ship," Dresen went on.

At the exhibition "Small Ships, Big Masters" you will see 26 ship models from Estonian model masters.

One of the exhibits of the ship model exhibition is the model of the sailing ship "Wapen von Hamburg" (master - Yuri Žurba).

"There are many masters among us, whose works are appreciated all over Estonia and further afield. In addition to all this, we allow us to try our hand at modeling," said Mihkel Karu, the curator of the exhibition.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of Johan Pitka's birth on February 19.

In this case, the Maritime Museum recalls a time it has called the golden years of its life. The exhibition "Cabin Conversations with Johan Pitka" tells about a new perspective on the Rear Admiral, known as one of the founders of the Estonian state, naval forces and the Defense League - about his life as a long-distance captain.

"Based on the memoirs written by the Rear Admiral himself, we are talking about four years at the end of the 19th century, when Johan Pitka visited Lilly twice as the captain of the Lilly parking lot.

The opening event of the exhibition will take place at the Airport on Thursday, February 17. They are open for visiting until January 15, 2023. More information is available on the website of the Estonian Maritime Museum.

