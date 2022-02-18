War Museum to host battle reenactment ahead of Independence Day

Armored Train No. 7
Armored Train No. 7 "Wabadus." Source: Estonian War Museum
This Sunday, in honor of the 104th birthday of the Republic of Estonia next week, the Estonian War Museum is hosting a War of Independence battle reenactment at Viimsi Manor. Admission to the event and the museum will be free.

Marking Independence Day with a battle reenactment is an annual tradition for the War Museum, but according to reenactment organizer Margus Sinimets, chairman of the Military Equipment Museum of Saaremaa, this year's battle will feature a twist, the museum said in a press release.

While typically a battle has begun with Soviet troops occupying the manor and Estonian soldiers attempting to take it back, this time it will begin with the manor in Estonian hands as they try to defend it from attacking Red Latvian Riflemen. How the attack pans out and what happens next, however, Sinimets wouldn't say.

"You'll have to come and see," he said, promising at least one bigger bang.

Nearly 70 participants will be participating in the reenactment from Estonian and neighboring countries' military history clubs. Welcoming remarks will also be provided by Estonian War Museum Director Hellar Lill and Viimsi Municipal Mayor Illar Lemetti.

Following the battle, the day's program will continue with a rare opportunity to see the Estonian Defense Forces' Orchestra perform in full marching formation. The Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (Naiskodukaitse) will also be on site providing visitors with soup and tea.

Sunday's event is being organized by the Estonian War Museum in cooperation with Viimsi Municipality, the Military Equipment Museum of Saaremaa and the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization.

Click here for Sunday's official Facebook event.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

