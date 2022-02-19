Gallery: Statue of author Jaan Kross unveiled in Tallinn's Old Town

A monument celebrating Estonian writer Jaan Kross was unveiled in Tallinn's Old Town on Saturday.

The statue, which can be found at the intersection of Kullassepa, Niguliste and Harju streets, faces the author's house.

It was designed by Jaak Soans, Karmo Tõra and Mark Kovalenko.

Jaan Kross in 1982. Source: Ülo Josing/ERR

Kross was born on February 19, 1920 in Tallinn and died in 2007, aged 87.

He is Estonia's most internationally well-known author and was nominated several times for the Nobel Prize in Literature.

His books have been translated into many languages, including English.

His novels highlighted themes of censorship and state-led repression and served to foster a sense of solidarity among Europe's Soviet Bloc writers.

In 1990, Kross won the Prix du Meilleur Livre Etranger, France's foreign book award, for "Keisri hull," as well as the Amnesty International Golden Flame Prize.

In 1992, Kross helped draft Estonia's new constitution after the country gained independence from the Soviet Union.

On the 100th anniversary of his birth in 2020, his life was commemorated with a Google doodle.

Mirjam Laater's Jaan Kross Google Doodle. Source: Google

--

