Security expert: Russian offensive's first wave an utter failure

News
Security expert Rainer Saks.
Security expert Rainer Saks. Source: ERR
News

Russia's proposed talks with Ukraine are a means of buying time to prepare its second echelon to attack Ukraine again following the utter failure of the first echelon in achieving its targets, security expert Rainer Saks said on ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Sunday night.

According to Saks, Ukraine did a pretty good job of repelling attacks by Russian forces on the fourth day of the war, but that does not mean that Russia and especially President Vladimir Putin are ready to accept defeat. Talks between the two countries will likely be used to gather troops, he added.

"The first echelon's wave of attacks, which were meant to take control of Kyiv and replace the Ukrainian government — this plan has utterly failed," he explained. "Why are negotiations taking place? First and foremost in order to threaten and scare Ukraine again, and to buy time to work out the next plan. Russia is most likely bringing in its second echelon and will start attacking again with it."

Saks believes that Russia is not in fact interested in finding any solutions at these talks.

"They don't want to negotiate; they want to buy time to get their second echelon in place," he said. "Their first echelon got such a painful beating that much of it probably needs to be replaced. These negotiations are meant to throw off Ukraine's rhythm."

According to Saks, Putin ordering Russia's nuclear forces onto high alert on Sunday was in connection with two things.

"[He is] fiddling with the nuclear button primarily to deter Western countries and in hopes that maybe they will come asking for talks again," the security expert explained. "It's also definitely a reaction to Western countries' sanctions, which Russia hadn't believed would be so broadly imposed."

Commenting on Ukraine's successful and diehard resistance, Saks noted that the Ukrainians have been putting great work into this for the past eight years.

"They are no fools," he said. "They know very well how Russia plans, and they've taken advantage of the past half a year in particular, in the time that Russia has been utilizing military pressure and threats. Western countries' help is necessary, but as far as weapons go, it could have been boosted in advance already. Right now they're receiving and quickly employing weapons; the results would have been better had they received them prior to [the current] conflict."

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:12

Interior minister: Estonia could accommodate up to 2,000 Ukrainian refugees

09:48

Security expert: Russian offensive's first wave an utter failure

08:53

January industrial producer price index up 26.6 percent on year

08:31

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

07:59

Foreign minister: Russia's war in Ukraine must be stopped

27.02

Belarusians in Estonia hold protest to support Ukraine, condemn referendum

27.02

Foreign ministry urges Estonians to leave Russia, Belarus

27.02

Finland allows Estonia to send weapons to Ukraine

27.02

Kontaveit defeated in straight-sets in emotional Doha final

27.02

Coronavirus update: 321 patients, 4,197 new cases, 12 deaths

27.02

Russian, Belarusian skiers barred from Otepää biathlon world cup stage

27.02

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media Updated

26.02

Estonia to close airspace to Russian planes from midnight

26.02

Gallery: Giant Ukrainian flag displayed in Ida-Viru County town

26.02

Karis: This is not the Russian people's war — this is Putin's war

26.02

Gallery: Thousands gather at Tallinn protest in solidarity with Ukraine

26.02

Gallery: Narva shows solidarity with Ukraine

26.02

Estonian fencers withdraw from Sochi World Cup

26.02

Coronavirus update: 312 patients, 4,002 new cases, 9 deaths

26.02

Freedom Square coronavirus vaccination center to close in March

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.02

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media Updated

26.02

Gallery: Thousands gather at Tallinn protest in solidarity with Ukraine

25.02

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

26.02

Estonian MP calls for Ukraine to become EU candidate country

27.02

Finland allows Estonia to send weapons to Ukraine

26.02

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 28

27.02

Foreign ministry urges Estonians to leave Russia, Belarus

26.02

Estonia to close airspace to Russian planes from midnight

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: