Ukrainians working in Estonia return home to defend Ukraine

News
Ukrainians preparing to return to Ukraine.
Ukrainians preparing to return to Ukraine.
News

A bus leaving Estonia to take water, food and supplies to the Polish border is also carrying Ukrainians who want to return to defend their homeland.

While the first 100 refugees arrived in Estonia yesterday, fifteen men also returned to Ukraine, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday evening.

AK interviewed one man, Alexei, who was working in the construction industry in Estonia. He comes from Zhytomyr, 120 kilometers west of Kyiv. 

"I'm going to defend my country, my homeland, my family, my parents, my children," he said.

"Yesterday, rockets were fired at a residential area where my family lives. So I finally decided to go because it exceeded my tolerance limit. A rocket landed near the houses. There are people, there are children. It has nothing to do with the military," Alexei said.

"The missiles came from the territory of Belarus, that's 100 percent clear."

There were reports over the weekend that Ukrainian men and women were also leaving Poland and other countries to return to Ukraine. Poland's Border Guard said Sunday that some 22,000 people have crossed into Ukraine since Thursday when Russia invaded the country.

The men from Estonia are returning to Ukraine alongside packages put together by students at Tallinn University.

Water, food, toiletries, nappies in the packages, and baby food are needed and can be donated by writing to ukraina@tlu.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:01

Defense ministry looking at further military support options for Ukraine

09:35

Baltics, Poland call on social media companies to remove Russian accounts

09:15

Foreigners trapped in Russia returning to EU via Narva

08:46

Ukrainians working in Estonia return home to defend Ukraine

08:41

Estonia's economy grows by 5.2 percent compared to 2019

08:19

First Ukrainian refugees arrive in Estonia

08:05

Estonia, 7 countries call for Ukraine to 'immediately' start EU talks

28.02

Online exhibition launched highlighting century of Estonian statistics

28.02

Ex-diplomat: Elite Russian resentment from sanctions may prompt change

28.02

Parliamentary groups debate allowing Estonian citizens to fight in Ukraine

28.02

Poland-Lithuania gas pipeline to go online May 1, ahead of schedule

28.02

NATO Secretary General, British Prime Minister visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

28.02

Opinion | Estonia needs to call for NATO air intervention in Ukraine

28.02

NATO Baltic Air Policing jets on round-the-clock patrols

28.02

National Opera calls for action from Russian, Belarusian counterparts

28.02

Center to replace Loone in Estonia's NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation

28.02

Omniva 2021 operating income up 10 percent to €149 million

28.02

Expert: Stiff Ukrainian resistance does not mean Russia has lost initiative

28.02

Security expert: Putin fears losing Ukraine war

28.02

Eesti Energia made €111 million net profit in 2021

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.02

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media

28.02

NATO Secretary General, British Prime Minister visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

28.02

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

28.02

Security expert: Putin fears losing Ukraine war

28.02

Security expert: Russian offensive's first wave an utter failure

28.02

NATO Baltic Air Policing jets on round-the-clock patrols

26.02

Gallery: Thousands gather at Tallinn protest in solidarity with Ukraine

28.02

Ex-diplomat: Elite Russian resentment from sanctions may prompt change

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: