Ukrainians working in Estonia return home to defend Ukraine

A bus leaving Estonia to take water, food and supplies to the Polish border is also carrying Ukrainians who want to return to defend their homeland.

While the first 100 refugees arrived in Estonia yesterday, fifteen men also returned to Ukraine, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday evening.

AK interviewed one man, Alexei, who was working in the construction industry in Estonia. He comes from Zhytomyr, 120 kilometers west of Kyiv.

"I'm going to defend my country, my homeland, my family, my parents, my children," he said.

"Yesterday, rockets were fired at a residential area where my family lives. So I finally decided to go because it exceeded my tolerance limit. A rocket landed near the houses. There are people, there are children. It has nothing to do with the military," Alexei said.

"The missiles came from the territory of Belarus, that's 100 percent clear."

There were reports over the weekend that Ukrainian men and women were also leaving Poland and other countries to return to Ukraine. Poland's Border Guard said Sunday that some 22,000 people have crossed into Ukraine since Thursday when Russia invaded the country.

The men from Estonia are returning to Ukraine alongside packages put together by students at Tallinn University.

Water, food, toiletries, nappies in the packages, and baby food are needed and can be donated by writing to ukraina@tlu.ee.

--

