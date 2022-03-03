Estonian-owned cargo ship sinking off Odesa after Russian action

News
{{1646314260000 | amCalendar}}
The HELT.
The HELT. Source: Vista Shipping Agency AS
News

An Estonian-owned cargo ship has been reported sinking in the Black Sea, off the coast of the port city Odesa, the result of an explosion thought to have been caused by striking a sea mine. The ship is one of many reported to have been used by Russian naval forces as a type of human shield, ahead of an amphibious landing planned for Odesa.

As of Thursday afternoon, the vessel, a cargo ship named the Helt was sinking, with a heavy list, maritime news site Maritime Bulletin reports, citing Ukrainian sources.

U.K. paper the Daily Mail reported on its website that four crew members were still missing, while two have abandoned ship by using a lifeboat, and that the ship struck a mine after having been hijacked by Russian forces. Reuters also reports mine-strike as the likely cause of the initial explosion.

All six crew members have since been safely accounted for, the Estonian foreign ministry says. None of the six were Estonian citizens, the ministry added.

The Helt had reportedly been captured by the Russian Navy and used by them as a shield from direct fire, the Daily Mail reports, at a time when Russian naval landing craft are reportedly approaching Odesa ahead of an amphibious landing.

Maritime Bulletin reports that the tactic might also have been used as a way of evading radar detection.

As of 12.00 UTC (2 p.m. Estonian time) on Thursday, the HELT's Automatic identification system (AIS) was still functioning and she was placed 16 nautical miles southeast of the port of Odesa, either anchored or adrift, Maritime Bulletin reported.

The Jerusalem Post reports that Russia's navy forced the Helt into entering a dangerous zone of the Black Sea, in order to use it as a "maskirovka" means of concealing Russian naval maneuvers in the area.

The New York Times reports the same, adding that Ukraine's navy had said that the Helt's crew had come under threat of fire if they refused to cooperate.

"This is nothing but 21st-century piracy," the Ukrainians said, according to the New York Times.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ERR Thursday that: "There was an incident involving a cargo vessel owned by an Estonian firm, flying the Panamanian flag. The circumstances of the case are still not clear, and it is not known exactly what caused the sinking."

The ministry subsequently announced, at around 4.30 p.m. Thursday, that all six crew members had been safely rescued.

Estonian MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa) said that the choice of an Estonian vessel as a target for hijacking had not been accidental, tweeting about the incident that: "This is a very clear provocation and message from Putin. He is deliberately taunting us, trying to humiliate us, trying to challenge NATO. An Estonian cargo ship was not a random choice."

Reform MP and Riigikogu foreign affairs committee chair Marko Mihkelson tweeted that the Helt had already come under the control of the Russian Navy on Wednesday, ahead of the planned amphibious landing targeting Odessa.

The incident happened just one day after Bangladeshi-owned civilian cargo ship was struck either by a missile or bomb at Olvia, also a Black Sea port, the Daily Mail says. One of that vessel's crew members was reportedly killed in the blast.

The Helt was laid down in 1985 and flies under the flag of Panama; the vessels manager is reportedly the VISTA Shipping Agency AS, reportedly an Estonian company.

VISTA's website lists the Helt and two other vessels as being under its charge. She is a little under 80 meters in length, with a gross tonnage of 1,473 GT.

This story has been updated to include more details on reports the Helt had struck a mine, and of the use of civilian vessels as human shields by the Russian navy, as well as adding tweets from Riho Terras and Marko Mihkelson and a statement by the Estonian foreign ministry.

Please also note that ERR News uses the Ukrainian rendering of place names into English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:32

Fuel prices break record for second time this week

16:47

Estonian-owned cargo ship sinking off Odesa after Russian action Updated

16:43

Committee chairs call for curbing Russia's information war

15:37

Tallinn opens reception, information center for Ukrainians

15:19

Kallas against Estonian volunteers fighting in Ukraine

15:10

Estonian auditor calls for Russia to end international audit presidency

14:53

Tartu flies Ukrainian flags in solidarity

14:23

Ex-NATO diplomat: Pressing need to create Ukraine humanitarian corridors

13:52

Baltic energy ministers call for Ukraine to join European grid

13:17

ERR adds Current Time, Ukrainian channel to streaming service

12:49

Tartu choirs to give public concert in support of Ukraine

12:23

Farmers lacking tractor parts, fertilizers due to war in Ukraine, sanctions

11:50

Temporary checks introduced on Estonian-Latvian border

11:21

Expert: Humanitarian situation in Kyiv worsening

11:04

Estonian president tests positive for COVID

11:04

Coronavirus update: 301 patients, 3,564 new cases, 9 deaths

10:57

ERR in Ukraine: Supplies to Kyiv increasingly getting cut off

10:46

Watch again: Estonia, UK defense ministers give joint press conference

10:21

Coach companies still traveling between Tallinn-St. Petersburg

09:51

Epidemic overview: Need for hospitalizations beginning to slow

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16:47

Estonian-owned cargo ship sinking off Odesa after Russian action Updated

01.03

Estonia starts mapping out potential bomb shelters

09:19

Gallery: Lidl opens 8 stores across Estonia

02.03

Estonian ministry mulls Yandex taxi ban

02.03

Women volunteering for Estonian defense groups after Russia attacks Ukraine

02.03

Intelligence chief: Russian forces likely to reach Kyiv in next 2 days

15:19

Kallas against Estonian volunteers fighting in Ukraine

02.03

Tallinn kids spotted using allowance to buy canned food for Ukrainians

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: