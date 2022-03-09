Estonia's average electricity price rises to €203 on Wednesday

The average price of electricity in Estonia will rise to €203.30 on Wednesday, the last time prices were so consistantly high was mid-January.

The price was highest at 8 a.m. when it reached €579.45 per megawatt-hour. It was cheapest between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. dropping to €109.98 per megawatt-hour.

On Tuesday, the average price was €195.59 per megawatt-hour.

On the same day in 2021, the average price was €54.85.

