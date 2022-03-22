International Russian foreign language exams cut for high school students

News
Students preparing to take a state exam at a high school in Türi. Photo is illustrative.
Students preparing to take a state exam at a high school in Türi. Photo is illustrative. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

In connection with sanctions imposed on Russia over its continued attacks on Ukraine, high school seniors in Estonia will not be able to take the Test of Russian as a Foreign Language (TORFL) this spring, which at the B1 and B2 levels are recognized as the equivalent of a state foreign language exam. One foreign language exam is a requirement for graduating high school.

In response to Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine and in accordance with sanctions imposed by EU member states, the Estonian state is suspending its cooperation agreement with the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia, the Ministry of Education and Research said in a press release on Monday. As a result, high school seniors will not be able to take the TORFL this spring, which is counted as the equivalent of a state foreign language exam.

According to Aimi Püüa, director of the Testing and Evaluation Department at the Education and Youth Board, this decision will affect those high school seniors who wanted to earn an internationally recognized certificate of proficiency in Russian at the B1 or B2 level.

"Students who have registered for the exams will be offered the opportunity to take the English or German language state exams or the B1-level Russian language state exam," Püüa said.

The B1-level Russian language state exam will not grant the student an international certificate certifying their language skills, but it will fulfill the graduation requirement of a foreign language state exam. "Students can also waive the exam if they want and they do not need it to graduate," the official added.

As of January 20, 310 people had registered for the TORFL, up to 200 of whom may want to take the B1-level Russian as a foreign language state exam instead. The remaining registrants are either also scheduled to take the English language state exam or are either 11th graders or graduating trade school students for whom passing a Russian language exam is not a graduation requirement.

The board is informing schools and registrants to the TORFL directly of the change, and will inform them of what alternative options are available to them as well.

The Education and Youth Board has organized the TORFL at the B1 and B2 levels in cooperation with the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia since 2014.

The TORFL is in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), an international standard for language proficiency.

An average of 200-300 people take the TORFL in Estonia each year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:56

Expert: Nine reasons medium-range air defense decision must not be stalled

12:23

International Russian foreign language exams cut for high school students

11:57

Daily: British tank regiment staying on in Estonia after tour ends

11:52

More than 21,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

11:25

Ukrainian refugees start at 14 schools in Tallinn, state mulls new school

10:59

Walking, driving on Lämmijärv, Pskov lake ice banned starting Wednesday Updated

10:29

Daily: Tartu councilman who referred to Ukraine 'civil war' quits Center

10:03

Estonia considering building LNG terminal in Paldiski

09:34

EDF commander: Medium-range air defense would cost roughly €1 billion

08:55

Ukrainian refugees being offered significantly lower wages than others

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.03

Expert: Russia unable to turn the tide of the war using conventional means

08:26

Glia hits $1 billion valuation, total funding over $150 million

21.03

Estonia to temporarily house Ukrainian war refugees on cruise ship

21.03

Scientist: Mask rule may be scrapped when Estonia reaches 'yellow level'

21.03

Omniva releases postage stamp to support Ukraine

21.03

More than 21,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia so far

19.03

Parties differ on revoking Russian citizens' weapons licenses in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: