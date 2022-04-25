High school students start state exams Monday

State exams for school leavers in Estonia start on Monday with the Estonian-language exam.

Students at high schools (Gümnaasium) will be sitting their exams through to May 20 and have a choice of Estonian, Estonian as a second language, math, English, Russian or another recognized foreign-language exam.

Students are on exam leave during that time, while education minister Liina Kersna (Reform) issued the traditional greeting and good luck message last Friday.

7,450 students are registered for Monday's Estonian-language exam, while 2,474 further students are registered to take Estonian as a second language, sitting between April 27 and May 2.

Altogether, 9,063 students are sitting state exams.

The Estonian-language paper is in two parts and tests reading and writing skills.

The examination period starts at 10 a.m. Monday and ends at 4 p.m.

The Estonian-as-a-second-language exam tests written skills, followed by oral skills, as well as reading, listening and syntax abilities, and is classed at B2 level in the Common European Framework (CEF) of language levels.

Students unable to attend on scheduled times must apply to the Education and Youth Board (HARNO) for an alternative date.

The English state exam takes place on May 3, while exam season culminates in the math paper on May 20.

