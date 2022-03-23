Siim Kallas: I don't understand why Center wants to break up the government

News
Siim Kallas (Reform) on appearance on ERR's
Siim Kallas (Reform) on appearance on ERR's "Otse uudistemajast." Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In an appearance on ERR's "Otse uudistemajast" live broadcast on Wednesday, Reform Party parliamentary group member Siim Kallas said that according to his information, rumors regarding the Center Party's attempts to form an alternative coalition are true. Kallas said, however, that there is no public demand for a change in government.

Weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote (link in Estonian) on Wednesday that the leadership of the coalition Center Party, led by party chairman Jüri Ratas and Jaanus Karilaid, have made repeated attempts at resurrecting the party's former ruling coalition with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa.

"As far as we know, that is true, yes," Kallas said on "Otse uudistemajast."

The Reform MP said that he doesn't understand what public demand exists for changing out the current, Reform-Center government.

"I can't imagine what message they would be going to the public with," he said. "Would they say that this government isn't providing as many benefits as we would like to provide?"

Kallas confirmed that while the Reform Party doesn't intend to break up the current government, sharing the road to the next parliamentary elections in March 2023 with the Center Party is going to be difficult. "The year ahead is going to be a torture chamber," he said.

"We aren't going to go break up the government," Kallas said. "If our coalition partner joins some kind of forces together so that it falls, then it will fall. But I think that would be a very unwise move. As [Prime Minister Kaja Kallas] has said, we have tough times ahead. We don't know how this war will end, or what economic difficulties await us this fall."

Should the Reform Party nonetheless end up in the opposition, he added, Reform's parliamentary group already has a plan for how to boost support for the party from there.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:39

State still negotiating use of cruise ship for temporary refugee accommodation

15:14

Siim Kallas: I don't understand why Center wants to break up the government

14:48

Label-printing startup Wisby raises €400,000 in venture capital

14:22

Kanepi through to round two in Miami

13:59

Weekly: Ratas trying to recreate Center coalition with EKRE, Isamaa

13:34

Virologist: Hospitals need to prepare for new COVID wave this fall

13:05

PPA to develop helicopter base at Tartu airport

12:57

Kõlvart: Favorable treatment for Ukrainian refugees could cause resentment

12:40

Coronavirus update: 192 patients, 1,830 new cases, 19 deaths

12:28

Public support for hosting Ukrainian war refugees remains high

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.03

Glia hits $1 billion valuation, total funding over $150 million

22.03

Changes to Estonia's parental leave, benefits systems take effect April 1

22.03

Opposition parties aiming to hold-up Aliens Act amendments

22.03

Ukrainian refugees being offered significantly lower wages than others

21.03

Estonia to temporarily house Ukrainian war refugees on cruise ship

22.03

Estonia considering building LNG terminal in Paldiski

10:12

Internal Security Service deputy director: No fifth column in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: