PPA extends opening hours to speed up document collection backlog

News

It will be possible to collect documents during the evenings and weekends over the coming weeks as the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) tries to clear its backlog.

"Initially, we added booking times for the upcoming weekend and weekdays of the new week. We hope that the added times will help shorten the queues for PPA services during the day," said Marit Abram, coordinator of the PPA Identity and Status Office.

Abram said the new times are reserved for collecting documents and those who arrive without a reservation will not be served.

Currently, 26,000 documents need issuing. Half of these are ID cards, more than 8,000 are passports and over 3,000 residence permits.

Editor: Helen Wright

