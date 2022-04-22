Finland ramping up preparations for NATO accession

News
Finnish troops participating in NATO exercises.
Finnish troops participating in NATO exercises. Source: twitter.com/puolustusvoimat
News

Finland has plotted a clear NATO course, with pro-alliance National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo recently appointed chair of the Eduskunta Defense Committee. The Finnish media is tallying up the cost of joining NATO that is estimated as modest.

Members of the Eduskunta Defense Committee visited Sweden on Thursday where their message was that Finland's NATO accession is very nearly a done deal. The Finnish parliament also decided to make changes to the composition of the committee on Thursday. The National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo will chair the committee in place of the late Ilkka Kanerva.

Finnish political observers said it is rare for a party leader to head a parliamentary committee. National Coalition Party whip Kai Mykkänen explained that the aim of the move is to bring the party's influence to bear to successfully conclude the NATO accession.

The coalition party has been supporting Finland's NATO membership since 2006.

At the same time, former True Finns member Ano Turtiainen will leave the committee as a long-time opponent of Finland joining NATO.

The Finns have also calculated how much joining the alliance will cost. Defense experts told daily Helsingin Sanomat that the additional cost in the defense budget would be 1-1.5 percent. With this year's national defense budget at over €5 billion, joining NATO would require just €50-75 million.

NATO allies have agreed to spend at least 2 percent of GDP on defense. Finland's defense spending comes in at 1.96 percent of GDP and is set to grow in the coming years, with ship and aircraft procurements the reason. These tenders will continue to affect the defense budget until 2031.

NATO calculates defense spending differently from Finland, including military pensions, special operations' salary expenses and part of border guard expenses. The Finnish finance ministry estimates that adding these expenses to defense spending would immediately boost its share in GDP by 0.2 percent.

Daily Kauppalehti writes in its editorial that a member state's expenses consist of direct expenses, such as participating in the joint NATO budget and sending representatives to its military structures. There is no need for new NATO infrastructure, such as bases, the paper concludes.

However, indirect costs must also be taken into account. For example, strained relations with Russia following Finland's NATO accession. Russia has thrown around several threats, with an analysis presented to the Eduskunta finding that the country should take measures against extensive influence activities and count on heightened tensions on the border with Russia.

Finland's defensive capacity is largely based on a considerable reserve and conscription that is cheaper than maintaining a professional force of similar capacity. Very few NATO countries spend so little of their defense budget on salaries as Finland.

Helsingin Sanomat gives the example of Portugal that spends 64 percent of its defense budget on wages, while Finland only spends 32 percent.

Experts estimate that between 80-100 additional staff need to be sent to NATO structures, adding that joining NATO would open up new career opportunities for Finnish officers that could affect staffing needs, as might participation in NATO missions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

First 'Melchior the Apothecary' film off to successful start in Estonia

16:24

Attorney General: Russia's crimes not genocide under legal definition

15:52

Urmas Reinsalu: Putin needs to be tried over genocide unfolding in Ukraine

15:18

Minister: Estonian-language school will help refugee kids learn language

14:53

Estonia sends €200,000 worth of aid to bombing victims in Ukraine

14:33

State agencies working on fall coronavirus plan

13:55

Gallery: ERM lamp exhibition lights up Tallinn's Rotermann Quarter

13:17

Mayor: Otepää Municipality buckling under number of refugees

12:54

Pärnu to introduce drinking curfew to curb noise complaints

12:25

DDoS cyberattacks temporarily disrupt Estonian government websites

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

20.04

Expert: We need to prepare for a difficult summer

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

11:24

Refugees continuing to arrive via Russia, Tallinn Bus Station overwhelmed

20.04

NATO's large-scale cyberdefense exercise Locked Shields underway in Tallinn

08:45

President sends Aliens Act amendments back to Riigikogu

21.04

Latvian Saeima: Russia committing genocide in Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: