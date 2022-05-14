Watch live: Lennart Meri Conference 2022

The 15th Lennart Meri Conference will take place on May 13-15, 2022 and ERR News will be live streaming several discussions over the weekend.

Heroes? NATO on the Doorstep of the Madrid Summit

10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

How should the new era be defined in NATO's strategic concept and what roles should the Alliance prioritise and pursue?

What is the impact, internally and externally, of NATO's likely expansion?

How should NATO and the EU share responsibilities for security, and how can the new strategic concept be made to dovetail with the EU's strategic compass?

Is there any future for NATO-Russia relations?

Speakers

Tobias Ellwood, chair of the Defense Select Committee, House of Commons, UK Parliament

Camille Grand, NATO assistant secretary general for Defence Investment

Jüri Luik, permanent representative of Estonia to NATO

Damon Wilson, president and CEO, National Endowment for Democracy

Moderator: Teri Schultz, independent reporter

Computer World: Digital Security

12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Are our societies sufficiently aware of and resilient to digital security risks to be able to create credible deterrence?

Is the West equipped to respond to potentially devastating digital challenges coming from the undemocratic part of the world?

What more needs to be done?

Speakers

Kaush Arha, senior fellow, Atlantic Council

Jan Lipavsky, minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic

Andre Loesekrug-Pietri, chairman, Joint European Disruptive Initiative (JEDI), the European ARPA

Alina Polyakova, president and CEO, CEPA

Moderator: Toomas Hendrik Ilves, president of Estonia (2006–2016)

Наша Славна Україна: Rise Up, Ukraine

4:15 p.m - 5:45 p.m.

What are the likely outcomes of the war for Ukraine?

What place can Ukraine now find in the European and international security architecture?

For how long can Ukrainians resist fatigue and remain mentally fit to fight an active war, and the low-level conflict that may follow for years after?

Can Russia be made to answer for its war crimes and atrocities?

What Ukraine and what Russia will emerge from this war?

Speakers

Christo Grozev, CEO, Bellingcat

Hanna Shelest, director of Security Programmes, Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism"

Pierre Vimont, senior fellow, Carnegie Europe

Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy at the US Department of Defense

Moderator: Matti Maasikas, ambassador, EU Delegation to Ukraine

Lennart Meri Lecture

5:45 p.m .- 6:30 p.m.

Beds Are Burning: Energy, Climate, and Geopolitics

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

What is the impact of the war on the geopolitics of energy and climate?

Will Europe now learn to look at energy through the lens of security?

How, in view of the war, should we regard Russian oil and gas supplies?

What new approaches can be considered?

Can they still be compatible with the objectives defined in the Green Deal and the Paris Agreement?

How can energy transition be implemented in a socially just way, without dooming whole regions and states that have so far depended, and even thrived, on the fossil fuel economy?

Speakers

Steve Clemons, editor-at-Large, The Hill

Lykke Friis, director, Think Tank Europa

Charles Grant, director, Centre for European Reform

Geir Westgaard, senior adviser of Geopolitics and Energy, Equinor

Moderator

Kaja Kallas, prime minister of Estonia

Agenda

The human, geopolitical and economic consequences of a war in the middle of Europe will inevitably be a major focus of our conference. The war has ushered in a new era that demands quick thinking, flexibility, and non-traditional solutions. We will consider whether our societies can live up to this challenge.

The subject of climate change, where mankind has no time left to waste, will be high on our agenda. We will ask whether there is sufficient global intellectual capacity and willpower to create coherent and sustainable programs to meet the objectives of the European Green Deal and the Paris Agreement. We will also consider how we can avoid social confrontation and regional marginalization and discuss the role of nuclear energy.

The war has also brought the topic of nuclear weapons back to prominence. This topic will feature on our agenda too.

As the conference will take place just a few weeks before NATO's Madrid summit, the future of the transatlantic alliance will be another key theme. Against the background of the new NATO Strategic Concept expected to be agreed at Madrid, our discussions will deal with NATO's ability to adapt to a rapidly changing environment and, more immediately, to the unfolding situation in Ukraine. We will discuss its political leverage and possible military roles.

Our conference is well known for its Russian expertise. An authoritarian and belligerent Russia has turned itself into a pariah state. We will seek to contribute to an enhanced understanding of Russia and of the processes unfolding inside the country, as well as debating proposals for future policies.

We also aim to broaden the scope of the conference this year and to bring more attention to countries such as Australia, India, the regions of Central Asia and the Middle East, not least because China's ambitions increasingly affect these locations.

More information can be found on the LMC 2022 website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!